Kuture, Joanna Evicted From BBNaija Season 10 In Sunday Night Drama

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 house witnessed yet another dramatic twist on Sunday night as two housemates, Kuture and Joanna, were evicted from the show during the live eviction ceremony anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Joanna was the first to be evicted, followed later by Kuture, leaving viewers and fellow contestants in suspense as the night unfolded.

This latest development comes just hours after the shock eviction of Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan, who were both evicted in a rare Saturday night episode. The unexpected twist stunned fans and intensified the competitive atmosphere within the house.

The Saturday eviction, which took place shortly after the weekly party, broke away from the traditional Sunday-only eviction routine. Ebuka, while addressing the housemates that night, reminded them that the game is unpredictable and that every moment counts.

With Sunday’s eviction added to the mix, four contestants were shown the exit within 24 hours—a move that has heightened tension among the remaining housemates and fueled debates among fans on social media.

During the Sunday show, Ebuka also posed some tough questions to the housemates about their conduct, strategies, and choices, further stirring drama in the house.

As the competition narrows, viewers are left wondering what other surprises the organisers might have in store for the weeks ahead.