Week 12 Pool Result For Sat 20, Sep 2025, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 20-September-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalMan City-:--:-Sunday
2BournemouthNewcastle0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
3BrightonTottenham2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
4BurnleyNott’m For.1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
5FulhamBrentford2-:-13-:-1Home
6LiverpoolEverton2-:-02-:-1Home
7Man UnitedChelsea2-:-02-:-1Home
8SunderlandAston Villa0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
9West HamCrystal P.0-:-11-:-2Away
10WolvesLeeds1-:-31-:-3Away
11BirminghamSwansea0-:-01-:-0Home
12BlackburnIpswich0-:-01-:-0Home
13Bristol C.Oxford Utd.0-:-2-:-HT
14DerbyPreston0-:-10-:-1Away
15HullSouthampton1-:-03-:-1Home
16LeicesterCoventry0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
17NorwichWrexham1-:-02-:-3Away
18PortsmouthSheff Wed.0-:-10-:-2Away
19Q.P.R.Stoke0-:-01-:-0Home
20Sheff Utd.Charlton0-:-00-:-1Away
21BlackpoolBarnsley0-:-01-:-0Home
22BoltonWigan A.3-:-04-:-1Home
23CardiffBradford C.0-:-21-:-3Away
24DoncasterA.Wimbledon0-:-01-:-2Away
25HuddersfieldBurton A.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
26LincolnLuton1-:-03-:-1Home
27PlymouthPeterboro0-:-10-:-1Away
28Port ValeMansfield0-:-02-:-1Home
29ReadingLeyton O.1-:-02-:-1Home
30RotherhamStockport0-:-00-:-1Away
31StevenageExeter1-:-12-:-1Home
32WycombeNorthampton1-:-02-:-0Home
33BarnetGrimsby1-:-03-:-0Home
34BarrowCrewe0-:-01-:-0Home
35BromleyChesterfield1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
36Cambridge U.Fleetwood0-:-02-:-1Home
37CheltenhamOldham0-:-10-:-3Away
38ColchesterBristol R.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
39HarrogateShrewsbury0-:-02-:-0Home
40Milton K.D.Accrington0-:-11-:-2Away
41Newport Co.Gillingham1-:-31-:-3Away
42Notts Co.Crawley1-:-04-:-0Home
43Salford C.Swindon2-:-03-:-2Home
44WalsallTranmere2-:-14-:-2Home
45DundeeLivingston1-:-03-:-2Home
46AberdeenMotherwell0-:-00-:-1Away
47RangersHibernian2-:-02-:-0Home
48AirdrieRaith0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
49ArbroathMorton0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
