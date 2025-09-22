BBNaija Season 10: Thelma And Bright Morgan Sent Home In Rare Saturday Night Eviction

Big Brother Naija Season 10 continues to keep fans on edge as housemates Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan were evicted in a surprising Saturday night twist. The eviction, which followed the weekly party, was announced by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during his visit to the house.

Thelma was the first to be shown the exit, shortly followed by Bright, marking a double eviction that left the housemates visibly emotional and unsettled.

Breaking away from the traditional Sunday night eviction format, organisers opted for a rare Saturday eviction to shake up the dynamics of the game. Such twists have historically been used to create tension, disrupt alliances, and push contestants to reassess their strategies.

While addressing the housemates, Ebuka reminded them of the stakes, stating that Big Brother Naija is a competitive reality show where only the strongest will survive. “This is a competition. You must always bring your best. Tonight’s eviction is proof that anything can happen at any time,” he said.

The double eviction has since ignited discussions across social media platforms, with fans speculating on how the departure of Thelma and Bright will impact alliances, rivalries, and gameplay in the coming weeks.

With fewer contestants left, the pressure is mounting, and the journey to the grand prize is expected to become even more unpredictable. Now in its 10th season, Big Brother Naija remains one of the most-watched reality shows in Africa, keeping millions of viewers glued to their screens with its drama, suspense, and unexpected twists.