FG Announces Resolution Of Dangote–PENGASSAN Dispute

The Federal Government has successfully mediated in the standoff between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), bringing an end to days of tense negotiations.

In a statement released early Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed that the resolution followed marathon conciliation sessions that lasted late into the night.

According to the statement, key agreements reached included recognition of unionisation rights under Nigerian law and the redeployment of affected staff.

“The Honourable Minister reminded all parties that unionisation is a legal right of Nigerian workers, and this right must be upheld,” the statement read.

It was further agreed that employees previously disengaged by the Dangote Group would be redeployed to other subsidiaries of the company without any loss of remuneration.

“No worker will be victimised for their role in the dispute,” the Minister added.

PENGASSAN has also agreed to begin steps toward suspending its strike action, following assurances of good faith from both parties.

The high-level peace talks were attended by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Ajayi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

Earlier talks on Monday had ended in deadlock after PENGASSAN accused Dangote of mass transfers, sackings of union members, and the replacement of Nigerian staff with foreign nationals — claims the company firmly denied.

Government officials said intervention was necessary to protect the economy and national energy security, as the refinery plays a critical role in Nigeria’s petroleum supply.