Federal Government Launches New Varieties of Cotton

The Federal Government has launched two transgenic cotton hybrid varieties aimed at revitalising the ailing textile industry in the country.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology and his counterpart in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, officially unveiled the newly released MAHYCO C 567 BG 11 and MAHYCO C 571 BG 11 varieties of transgenic hybrid cotton in a ceremony in Abuja.

Onu said the varieties of cotton were developed to contain Bacillus Thuringiensis agents, which conferred on them the ability to resist attack by bollworm.

He explained that bollworm is a devastating pest disease that has significantly reduced cotton production in the country, adding that the pest disease has been a nightmare for Nigerian farmers.

He noted that the new varieties of cotton performed significantly higher than the local varieties [SAMCOT 9 and 10] for seed cotton yield as well as being tolerant to bollworm complex.

According to him, “I will like to use this opportunity to congratulate the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR) of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), National Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) which have been the lead institutions working in collaboration with Bayer/Mahyco Agriculture Nigeria Limited—the technology developers in the development and domestication of the Hybrid Bt. Cotton in Nigeria.”

“The result of the Bollgard 11 Cotton Hybrid and the commercial varieties as presented by IAR, Zaria, in on-station, multi-locational (MLT) and on-farm trials, showed that the two hybrids viz, MRC 7377 BG 11 and MRC 7361 BG11 performed significantly higher than the local varieties (SAMCOT 9 and 10), for seed cotton yield and tolerance to bollworm complex.

“High seed cotton yield of 4.1 and 4.4 tonnes per hectare respectively was achieved with the added advantage of early-medium maturity while the yield of the local varieties ranges from 250kg to 900kg per hectare.

“The farmers’ perception in the field was very positive in terms of seed cotton yield and tolerance to insects’ pests, especially bollworm complex.

“This feat will increase the production of cotton in the country. It will help rebuild the textile industry, which used to be the second largest employer of labour in the country in the 1960’s –1970’s.”

Commenting on the concerns of bio-safety of the cotton, Onu said in countries that cultivate Bt. Cotton, there has not been any reported adverse, toxic or any allergic effect of Bt. Cotton on human or animal health.

He assured that his ministry would continue to support any research and innovation designed to achieve food security for the country, adding that, “We must use the power of technology to achieve self-reliance and reduce extreme poverty among Nigerian farmers.

Also speaking, Prof. Alex Akpa, acting Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NABDA, said the naming, registration and release of two transgenic cotton hybrid varieties in Nigeria was a scientific feat to proffer solutions to the destructive effects of bollworm on cotton farms with associated effects of low yield.