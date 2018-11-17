Bagudu Counters US Report on Nigeria’s Rice Importation

According to Ogbeh, “To believe there is one uniform fertiliser you can spread for every crop is a fallacy. And it is because we have done soil test and change the formulations of fertilisers. Some of the yields we are getting now are rising from two tonnes per hectares to five and six. So, the President is looking into that to see how we can deal with it.”

He also hinted that the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) was about to restructure the Bank of Agriculture such that farmers would be able to buy shares in the bank, adding that “eventually it will become the farmers’ bank. And we hope in the process that it will bring down interest rates reasonably maybe to five per cent or a little higher, so that agriculture will become attractive and people can raise capital to invest.”

On herdsmen/farmers clashes, the minister said: “We are putting in place a programme now to see if we can aggregate all the wastes from harvest – from maize stock, rice stock, sorghum, Millets, beans, process them, add molasses and feed the cows instead of letting them roam around and getting to the point of conflict with the farmers.

“We also announced a decline in foreign exchange expenditure on food items in the last five years. The items are sugar, milk, Rick, tomato and wheat. In 2013 we spent $1,424,968.1 importing these five items, the figure dropped to $1.280 billion in 2014. These are figures from the CBN as at Monday this week. In 2015 the figure dropped further to $971 million and to $780.792 million and in 2017 the figure is now $628,643 million. The figure for the 2018 will be ready next year. You can see the decline in our importation of food.