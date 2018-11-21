Inflation Rate Drops to 11.26% in October – NBS

Inflation Rate Drops to 11.26% in October – NBS

By
- November 21, 2018
- in BUSINESS & ECONOMY
72
0
Inflation rate

The National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday released the Consumer Price Index Report which measures inflation with inflation rate dropping from 11.28 per cent in September to 11.26 per cent in October.

The bureau in its report which was made available to our correspondent stated that year-on-year, the 11.26 per cent represents a decline of 0.02 percentage points

It said that urban inflation rate increased by 11.64  per cent  year-on-year  in  October  2018  from  11.70  per cent recorded in September.

On the other hand, the NBS report said the rural inflation rate increased to 10.93 per cent in October from 10.92 per cent in September.

On  a  month-on-month  basis,  the report stated that the urban  index  rose  by  0.76  per cent  in October, from  0.86  per cent recorded in September.

It added that the rural index also rose by 0.72 per cent in October, down from the 0.82 per cent rate recorded in September.

More Details Later…

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Dolce & Gabbana Cancels Catwalk Show in China Over Racism

Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana has cancelled