NASO warns Nigeria risks losing international shipping traffic over green compliance

Key points

Nigeria risks losing international shipping patronage unless its ports urgently implement green compliance measures.

The International Maritime Organisation’s revised greenhouse gas strategy mandates a minimum 20 percent emissions reduction by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

National Association of Stevedoring Operators President Bolaji Sunmola stated that improving operational efficiency is the most effective and cost-free green initiative currently available.

Emissions from cargo-handling equipment like cranes, forklifts, and terminal tractors remain a major challenge across domestic maritime hubs.

Labor leaders are advocating for a “just transition” to ensure environmental upgrades do not lead to job losses, poor working conditions, or worker marginalization.

Main Story

Nigeria faces a significant risk of losing international shipping traffic unless its ports swiftly integrate green compliance frameworks to align with shifting global standards.

The National Association of Stevedoring Operators (NASO) raised this alarm during the 2026 Dockworkers’ Day celebration in Lagos, an event curated by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) under the theme, ‘Green Ports: Sustainable Practices for Dockworkers.’

Maritime leadership noted that the international shipping industry has arrived at a major regulatory turning point, where upcoming compliance deadlines will directly dictate which global ports maintain their commercial edge and which ones lose patronage from international shipping lines.

According to the regulatory goals set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), global ports must meet a revised greenhouse gas strategy that targets at least a 20 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and aims for absolute net-zero emissions by 2050. While compliance is now an operational mandate, stakeholders emphasized that Nigeria’s transition roadmap must be tailored to fit distinct domestic challenges, such as power infrastructure deficits, persistent cargo bottlenecks, and labor-intensive harbor activities.

To bridge these gaps, port authorities are being encouraged to prioritize operational efficiency, which serves as a highly effective environmental strategy that requires zero capital investment or foreign technology imports. Minimizing cargo dwell times, reducing vessel anchorage delays, and cutting down truck idling durations at harbor gates will automatically lower emission levels.

Furthermore, heavy pollution originating from cargo-handling machinery, including cranes, forklifts, and terminal tractors—remains a severe environmental challenge across domestic terminals. To address this, NASO expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to build a practical equipment modernization roadmap backed by accessible funding channels like the Green Climate Fund.

Concurrently, labor representatives at the summit cautioned that the push for eco-friendly maritime reforms must not be used as an administrative excuse to undermine workers’ rights, trim down employment numbers, or worsen workplace conditions. Instead, industry actors are calling for a balanced transition that matches environmental goals with enhanced dockworker training, job protection, and robust welfare support to keep the nation competitive in a carbon-conscious trade network.

The Issues

Meeting the strict IMO target of a 20 percent emissions reduction by 2030 amid severe domestic power deficits and port congestion.

Sourcing accessible international financing, such as the Green Climate Fund, to modernize outdated, high-emission cargo-handling equipment.

Securing a balanced and fair transition that protects dockworkers from job losses or exploitation during the implementation of green reforms.

What’s Being Said

Asserting that environmental standards have transitioned from optional goals into critical business requirements for local maritime companies, NASO President Mr Bolaji Sunmola stated: “Green compliance is now an operational necessity for every Nigerian port and stevedoring company,”

Describing how immediate operational efficiency serves as a powerful tool to curb pollution without requiring massive financial spending, Sunmola explained: “When stevedores reduce cargo dwell times, cut vessel anchorage waits and minimise truck idling at gates, emissions drop. The carbon never emitted remains the greenest of all,”

Reminding frontline port laborers of their direct influence on the success of the maritime sector’s environmental transformation, he remarked: “You are not bystanders but the most critical participants in the green transition,”

Outlining how daily operational precision can simultaneously safeguard environment-friendly goals and protect local jobs, Sunmola noted: “Your efficiency, care for equipment and commitment to safety are green actions that protect both the environment and livelihoods,”

Warning that expanding infrastructural capacity without incorporating environmental checks fails to meet modern trade demands, he concluded: “Modernisation without green performance standards is only half-complete. Our economy depends on ports that remain competitive in a carbon-conscious global trade system,”

Expressing the labor union’s firm stance against allowing eco-centric operational adjustments to negatively affect the workforce, the immediate past President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, cautioned: “The global transition to greener ports should not become an excuse for job losses, poor working conditions or worker marginalisation,”

Stressing that port laborers require upgraded skillsets and corporate backing to successfully operate within sustainable frameworks, SCAN President Moses Ebosele stated: “As the backbone of port operations, dockworkers must be equipped with adequate training, technology and welfare support,”

What’s Next

NASO will seek to initiate collaborative talks with the NPA and NIMASA to map out an equipment modernization strategy.

Industry operators will look toward digital systems like the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, National Single Window, and Port Community System to optimize harbor efficiency.

Maritime labor unions will engage in social dialogues to ensure job safety clauses and green transition training are embedded in upcoming worker contracts.

Bottom Line

NASO has warned that Nigeria must urgently introduce green compliance measures or face isolation from international shipping lines, urging the government to embed binding environmental standards into port reforms while labor unions demand a “just transition” that protects dockworkers’ jobs and welfare.