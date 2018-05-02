FBN Insurance: Lagos Hospital Receives Dialysis, Ultrasound Machine

FBNInsurance has donated a dialysis and ultrasound scan machine to the Renal Dialysis centre and Maternity ward respectively of Gbagada General Hospital Lagos.

The company said the donation, was done in line with its Corporate Responsibility and sustainability initiatives and recorded as the second of its kind to the hospital from the company.

The Chairperson, FBNInsurance, Mrs. Adenrele Kehinde, hinted on the validity of human life, reiterating that every human deserves to lead a good life.

“We believe every human life is important and that every man deserves a better shot at life, no matter their health challenges. We hope, therefore, that this new machine will complement the initial one donated and that more people will have another shot at life, thanks to FBNInsurance,” she said.

Speaking on the wellbeing of pregnant women, she said: “As much as we try to ensure every human being enjoys the very best of health, we should also not forget the mothers who deliver these lives. The wellbeing of pregnant women should be a priority for all of us, this is why the members of the Board of FBNInsurance made personal commitments to the donation of this ultrasound scan machine for the good of mankind and the betterment of humanity.”

The Medical Director, Gbagada General Hospital, Dr. Lateef Lawal, thanked FBNInsurance for their continuous benevolence and commitment to the hospital. He informed the gathering that the first dialysis machine, donated by FBNInsurance during the company’s 5th anniversary celebrations in 2015, had addressed the medical needs of 1,717 patients from November 2015 to December 2017.

Since inception, FBNInsurance has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the Nigerian consumer. The company has initiated and supported various humanitarian activities including a cervical/breast cancer awareness campaign, various back-to-school projects, scholarships and various community development projects nationwide.