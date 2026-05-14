Heirs Insurance Group subsidiaries rank among Africa’s fastest-growing companies

Key points

Two subsidiaries of Heirs Insurance Group have been featured in the 2026 Financial Times (FT) ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

Heirs Life Assurance ranked seventh, while Heirs General Insurance placed 41st on the continent-wide list of 130 companies.

The recognition is attributed to the group’s financial strength, operational efficiency, and technology-driven product offerings.

The announcement follows the launch of PrinceAI, a multilingual generative artificial intelligence platform for customer engagement.

The ranking reflects the group’s expanding presence and commitment to improving insurance penetration in Africa.

Main Story

Two subsidiaries of Heirs Insurance Group have been listed in the 2026 Financial Times ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies. The group disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Lagos, noting that the recognition is a result of its expanding footprint within the continent’s insurance sector.

According to the statement, Heirs Life Assurance secured the seventh position, while Heirs General Insurance was placed 41st among 130 companies listed across various industries.

The company stated that the ranking highlights a significant growth trajectory driven by innovation and expanded product offerings.

Niyi Onifade, Sector Head of Heirs Insurance Group, commented that the achievement reflects a commitment to customer-focused and technology-driven growth.

The development comes shortly after the group introduced PrinceAI, a multilingual generative artificial intelligence platform designed to address barriers limiting insurance penetration and enhance real-time customer interaction across Africa.

The Issues

Despite rapid growth, insurance penetration in many African markets remains low, requiring continuous innovation in digital distribution and customer trust.

Rapid scaling in the financial sector necessitates robust operational efficiency to maintain service quality as the customer base expands.

The integration of advanced technologies like generative AI presents both opportunities for engagement and challenges regarding data privacy and multilingual accuracy.

What’s Being Said

“We are immensely proud that both Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance have been recognised among Africa’s fastest-growing companies,” said Mr Niyi Onifade.

The ranking reflected the company’s commitment to “customer-focused and technology-driven growth,” Onifade added.

According to the group, the recognition “reinforces the group’s commitment to strengthening financial resilience across Africa.”

The company stated that PrinceAI “enables real-time interaction with customers and addresses barriers limiting insurance penetration across the continent.”

What’s Next

Heirs Insurance Group is expected to further integrate PrinceAI into its core operations to streamline claims processing and policy management.

The high ranking in the Financial Times list may attract further international investment and partnerships focused on the African insurance market.

The group will likely look to expand its physical and digital presence into other emerging markets on the continent following this regional validation.

Bottom Line

The dual ranking of Heirs Life and Heirs General Insurance in the 2026 FT list underscores a shift in the African insurance landscape toward tech-heavy, high-growth models that prioritize digital accessibility.