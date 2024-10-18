FBNHoldings Appoints Adebowale Oyedeji As GMD

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNHoldings) has appointed Adebowale Oyedeji as its new Group Managing Director, effective November 13, 2024.

The announcement was made in a corporate notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday.

Oyedeji’s appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the ratification of shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Femi Otedola, Group Chairman of FBNHoldings, welcomed the new Managing Director, saying, “The Board is pleased to welcome Wale Oyedeji to the Holdco, and we look forward to him building on the solid foundation of our 130-year-old franchise, sustaining its leadership position.”

Oyedeji takes over from Nnamdi Okonkwo, who is set to retire after completing his term.

A seasoned banker with over 30 years of experience, Oyedeji holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

His career spans corporate banking, treasury, commercial banking, and general management. Previously, Oyedeji served as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank UK between 2008 and 2011 and was appointed to the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank in October 2011.

He also held the role of Independent Non-Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Before this new role, Oyedeji was the Managing Director/CEO of Nova Commercial Bank, where he played a pivotal role in its transformation into a commercial bank and expansion into retail banking.

As Group Managing Director of FBNHoldings, Oyedeji will lead the executive team and oversee the implementation of the company’s new five-year strategic plan across its subsidiaries.