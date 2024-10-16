Stanbic IBTC Capital leads Aradel Holdings PLC To A Landmark Listing On The Nigerian Exchange Limited

Stanbic IBTC Capital, a leading investment bank in Nigeria and member of Standard Bank Group, has announced its role as Financial Adviser on the listing of Aradel Holdings PLC on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”).

On 14 October 2024, the 4,344,844,360 ordinary shares of 50 kobo in Aradel Holdings PLC (“Aradel Holdings” or the “Company”) were listed by introduction at ₦702.69 per share. This listing marked a significant milestone, as the largest listing ever to be undertaken in the Nigerian capital markets.

This strategic move highlights the commitment of Aradel Holdings to ensuring that the average investor can access quality investments in the Nigerian oil & gas sector. The listing will significantly boost the market capitalization of the NGX and is expected to enhance the Company’s visibility, attract a wider pool of investors and increase the Company’s prospects.

As Financial Adviser to Aradel Holdings, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited guided the Company through the complexities of the listing process, working closely with the Aradel Holdings team and bringing to bear, its strength and depth of expertise particularly in the Equity Capital Markets and Oil & Gas Sector to achieve this landmark milestone.

Oladele Sotubo, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital, shared his excitement regarding the recent listing, stating, “We are extremely proud to have partnered with Aradel Holdings through this transformative journey. The successful listing signifies a major achievement, not just for Aradel Holdings, but also highlights a crucial moment for Stanbic IBTC Capital. This accomplishment reaffirms our leading position as a preferred adviser for corporates aiming to list on the NGX. The dedication and expertise of our team have been fundamental in achieving this milestone. We are excited about the future, as we continue to dedicate our efforts towards fostering growth and development within the Nigerian capital market, supporting more companies in their journey towards expansion through the capital markets.”

The listing of Aradel Holdings on NGX made a remarkable impact by contributing approximately ₦3.1 trillion to the market capitalisation of NGX. This significant addition is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the overall growth and vitality of Nigeria’s financial market landscape.

The decision to list Aradel Holdings PLC on the NGX is a strategic move that underscores the Company’s vision and ambition to establish itself as a high-profile entity on Nigeria’s leading exchange. This move not only positions the Company for exponential growth but also signals promising prospects for existing and new shareholders.

Aradel Holdings is poised to unlock new opportunities, attract new investments, and enhance its commitment to contributing to the development of the energy sector and the broader economic landscape in Nigeria.