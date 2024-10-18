Courier And Logistics Sector Could Boost Nigeria’s Gdp By 60% — CLMI Chairman

The Executive Chairman of the Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), Simon Emeje, has stated that Nigeria’s courier and logistics sector has the potential to increase the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 60% if fully harnessed.

Emeje emphasized the need for regulatory excellence and innovation to unlock the industry’s vast potential, which is valued at over N15 trillion.

He made these comments during a press conference in Lagos on Friday, where he announced Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima as the distinguished special guest of honour for the upcoming CLMI International Conference and Investment event.

The conference is set to take place on November 14, 2024, in Lagos, under the theme, “Unlocking Economic Potentials and Fostering Nation-Building through Logistics Instruments.”

Emeje expressed concern that the sector’s full potential remains untapped due to a lack of regulatory frameworks that could drive innovation, investment, and growth.

“This industry, with its vast assets, deserves federal recognition. Logistics and courier services drive economic growth by over 60%, enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and boost competitiveness.” He remarked,

Highlighting the sector’s employment capacity, Emeje noted that millions of Nigerians are involved in logistics, from truck drivers and warehouse workers to supply chain managers and freight forwarders, making it a larger employer than the oil and gas industry.

He also stressed CLMI’s commitment to supporting the government through policy development and professional training.

“Well-developed logistics infrastructure enables global trade, economic integration, and national income growth,” Emeje said, noting the importance of courier services in meeting customer demands and improving efficiency across industries.

Emeje further urged policymakers to develop supportive regulations for the sector, emphasizing the lack of trained professionals in courier and logistics services. He revealed that only a small percentage of experts—less than 10%—are currently capable of driving capacity building and training efforts to shape the sector.

“There is no sector of the Nigerian or global economy that isn’t tied to logistics. The government is looking for funds to develop infrastructure, but the money is in our hands. We just don’t know how to tap it,” Emeje concluded, calling for more strategic attention to the sector’s development.