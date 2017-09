ExxonMobil Corp has announced that it has made progress restarting the 560,500-barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery, the nation’s second-largest, the company said on Sunday.

Exxon’s 362,300 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery remained shut on Sunday due to flooding in the lower part of the complex from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Exxon was restarting the Beaumont polyethylene plant because the portion of the refinery and chemical plant complex where it is located is dry, the company said.