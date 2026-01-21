European Police Dismantle Major Synthetic Drug Network Across Six Countries, Arrest 85

European law enforcement agencies have dismantled a vast cross-border synthetic drug network operating across six countries, arresting more than 85 suspects in what authorities described as the largest operation ever mounted against the production and distribution of synthetic drugs in Europe.

The year-long operation, coordinated by Europol, led to the dismantling of 24 industrial-scale laboratories and the seizure of about 1,000 tonnes of chemical precursors used in the manufacture of illicit substances such as MDMA, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Investigators said the crackdown had delivered a “massive blow” to organised crime groups involved in the synthetic drug trade.

Andy Kraag, Head of Europol’s European Serious Organised Crime Centre, said the scale and impact of the operation were unprecedented. “I’ve been in this business for a while. This is by far the largest operation we have ever conducted against synthetic drug production and distribution,” he told AFP. “This is genuinely a massive blow to organised crime groups engaged in synthetic drug trafficking.”

The coordinated action involved police forces from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain. Among those arrested were two suspected ringleaders, both Polish nationals, according to Europol.

Investigations began in 2024 after Polish authorities detected unusual imports of large quantities of legal chemicals from China and India. Further inquiries revealed that the substances were being repackaged, mislabelled and redistributed across the European Union to clandestine laboratories producing synthetic drugs.

While most of the suspects arrested are Polish, investigators believe Belgian and Dutch nationals were also involved in various aspects of the criminal operation.

Europol said the operation formed part of a broader “supply-chain strategy” aimed at disrupting the synthetic drug market at its source by cutting off access to key precursor chemicals. “These criminal groups no longer have their supply,” Kraag said.

Beyond the public health dangers associated with synthetic drugs, Europol highlighted the wider consequences of the trade, including violence, corruption and large-scale money laundering. The environmental damage linked to drug production was also significant.

Authorities seized more than 120,000 litres of toxic chemical waste, which criminal networks often dispose of illegally on land or in waterways. “Today, it’s profit for criminals. Tomorrow, it’s pollution,” Kraag warned.

Europol said the operation does not mark the end of its efforts against the synthetic drug trade, noting that other networks remain under investigation. “This is one of the biggest distributors, but it’s not the only one,” Kraag said. “We are still looking.”

