WCO, WBG Train Customs On Post-Clearance Audit Under Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and the World Bank Group (WBG), on Monday, 19 January 2026, commenced the WCO Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trade facilitation, enhance compliance, and deepen customs modernisation in Nigeria.

The programme is designed to review previously agreed objectives and confirm the strategic approach for implementing key reform initiatives, particularly in the area of Post-Clearance Audit (PCA). The mission provides a platform for assessing progress made so far, while identifying practical steps for improving efficiency, transparency, and risk-based compliance management across customs operations.

Speaking at the opening session, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Kikelomo Adeola, who represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, emphasised that Post-Clearance Audit remains a critical pillar of modern customs administration. She noted that an effective PCA framework supports informed risk management, strengthens voluntary compliance and facilitates legitimate trade without compromising revenue assurance.

“This mission underscores the strong partnership between the WCO and the Nigeria Customs Service. It reflects our shared commitment to strengthening PCA frameworks, enhancing officers’ technical competencies and institutionalising best practices that promote voluntary compliance while safeguarding revenue,” she remarked.

Quoting renowned author Brian Herbert, she added; “The capacity to learn is a gift, the ability to learn is a skill, but the willingness to learn is a choice. The Nigeria Customs Service has chosen to make PCA work in our country.”

Also addressing participants, James Clark, a Trade Facilitation Expert with the WCO, commended the NCS for the significant progress achieved within a short period. He observed that Nigeria’s trade facilitation reforms reflect a broader national commitment to improving the ease of doing business and aligning customs procedures with global best practices.

“The creation of the PCA Manual was an impressive piece of work. Beyond that, the steps taken to operationalise it and your commitment to building a world-class PCA programme within the NCS have been remarkable,” he said.

“It is not an easy task to achieve what you have done. There is still more work ahead, but the progress recorded so far has been truly commendable.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, highlighted the deliberate steps taken by the Service in strengthening Post-Clearance Audit and risk management systems. According to her, these measures are aimed at enhancing compliance, improving revenue collection, facilitating legitimate trade, and safeguarding national economic interests.

Similarly, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Post-Clearance Audit, Babatunde Olomu, described the week-long programme as timely and strategic. He noted that the engagement comes at a critical stage in the Service’s reform journey and will further strengthen institutional capacity in audit-driven compliance and trade facilitation.

The WCO Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, which runs from 19 to 23 January 2026, underscores the Nigeria Customs Service’s sustained commitment to collaboration with international partners in driving reforms that promote efficient trade, transparency, and economic growth.