England Star Harry Kane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku In  Race For Top Scorer

- June 25, 2018
- in World Cup 2018
 His treble followed a match-winning brace against Tunisia and took him to the top of the competition’s scoring charts.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku sit one behind on four and Kane wants to keep on scoring in England’s Group G decider against Belgium on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate could make changes in Kaliningrad but Kane said: “That’s his decision, I guess, but obviously I want to play.

“I want to continue the form I’m in, but whatever decision the gaffer makes we’ll get behind. There is a bigger picture.”

 

 

