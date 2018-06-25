Nigerian Firm Designs Machine To Automate Garri Production

A Nigerian company, Dalisatech Limited, has produced a machine that automates garri production, from cassava peeling to frying into the end product, garri – a popular staple in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the machine was invented by Dalistech after four years of research.

Until now, cassava had to be peeled manually before being processed by a machine, for mostly manual frying.

According to NAN report, Dalisatech garri processing plant however, peels cassava, washes it, grinds it, presses it and fries it into garri.

Managing Director of Dalisatech Group, Mr. Samuel Taniniwo told NAN on Sunday in Abuja that the Dalistech machine would assist economic growth by helping to boost food production.

Taniniwo disclosed that Dalisatech had also produced a machine “that makes palm oil production.a lot easier and more cost effective, with massive output’’.

“The era of crude methods of Garri and palm oil production is over,’’ he stated.

“The progress made so far is a product of four years of unrelenting research and hard work of my team made of young skillful and talented Nigerians,” Taniniwo said.

According to him, the machines were made from the best quality of metals that modern method of fabrication offers and can compete with any similar machines produced anywhere in the world’’.

The Dalisatech MD also noted that the machine “is in compliance with the requirements of relevant regulatory agencies in Nigeria’’

He urged Nigerian farmers to “take advantage of these innovations to add value to their produce’’.

“Nigerians should watch for more innovations, particularly in mechanised farm equipment production,” he said, adding that “Dalisatech is poised to take food production in Nigeria to the next level’’.

Taniniwo said that the Dalisatech palm oil plant also has the capacity to produce palm oil that could meet up with the domestic demand of Nigerian consumers.’’(NAN)