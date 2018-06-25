Nadal Ousts Federer to Regain Top Spot in New ATP Rankings

Rafael Nadal has regained number one position in the ATP Rankings released on Monday.

The latest tennis rankings released by the ATP on its official website shows that Roger Federer returned to number two after temporarily holding the top position.

32-year-old Nadal returned to number one after Federer lost in the final of the Gerry Weber Open.

“The close nature at the top of the ATP Rankings in 2018 is such that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have traded the No. 1 position on six occasions in the first six months of the season.

“The all-time record for most changes in the top spot is 10 in 1983. Today, Nadal is back at the summit of men’s professional tennis,” the statement said.

Nadal now leads Federer by just 50 points (8,770 to 8,720 points) in the latest standings and will hold onto the top spot until at least July 16.

Nadal has already won four trophies on clay this year and began the year in the top spot.

By this latest ranking, the Spaniard secured the 178th week of his career at top spot.

He has now held number one for a total of 18 weeks, over four stints in 2018., while Federer gained number one for six weeks from 19 February, one week from 14 May and last week.

Former world number one Novak Djokovic moved up from five placed to number 17.

The Serbian spent the last of his 223 weeks at number one in the week of November 6, 2016, and gained that much after reaching the Fever-Tree Championships final.

The 21-year-old Borna Coric, who defeated Alexander Zverev en route to a 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 final victory over Federer at the Gerry Weber Open, recorded the biggest single leap by moving 13 spots to number 21.

The Croatian reached his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semi-final at the BNP Paribas Open and won his first ATP World Tour trophy in April 2017 at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Alexander Zverev (3), Juan del Potro (4), Marin Cilic (5), Grigor Dimitrov (6), Dominic Thiem (7), Kelvin Anderson (8), David Goffin (9) and John Isner complete the top ten in the latest rankings.