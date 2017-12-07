Electricity Grid Sheds 2,588megawatts to Gas Shortage, Load Rejection

The Nigerian electricity grid dropped by 2,588 megawatts (mw) as a result of the rejection of energy by some of the 11 Distribution Companies, DisCos, and the shortage of gas across six Generation Companies.

Daily power statistics from the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing indicates that the loss occurred between last Saturday and Sunday. About 18 GenCos were affected due to these challenges along with constraint in transmission line around Calabar axis.

The analysis revealed that 793mw was lost to inadequate gas at six GenCos. Geregu, Ihovbor and Alaoji National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) lost 610mw while Geregu Gas, Omoku and Trans-Amadi stys ions lost 183mw.

Constraints in transmission line caused the loss of 117mw at Odukpani NIPP where it was reported that a transmission tower was hacked near Calabar by vandals last week.

The variation in the load demands of the DisCos often referred to as load rejection triggered the loss of 1,528mw. The losses were distributed across 10 GenCos with Afam VI losing the highest energy of 340mw. The lowest loss occurred at Omotosho Gas station where 76mw was lost.

The Other major loses were 240mw at Olorunsogo NIPP, 182mw at Shiroro hydropower plant, and 152mw at Olorunsogo Gas station.

With the rainy season out, the constraint of water management is gradually setting in. Shiroro hydropower plant lost 150mw of electricity due to that.

The plant which is among the only three operational hydros in Nigeria lost 332mw that day from the constraints of DisCos’ load rejection and water management, the Daily Trust reports.