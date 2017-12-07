iPhone Market Share Dips in Q3 2017

The market share of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhone dipped in key regions in the three months ended October, hurt by the unavailability of the iPhone X during that time, research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said on Tuesday.

In the United States, the share of iOS – the iPhone’s operating system – declined to 32.9 percent from 40.6 percent a year ago, data from Kantar showed.

IOS share also fell in Japan and big European markets, while Google’s Android gained share in most markets, Kantar said, Reuters reports.