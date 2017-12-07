iPhone Market Share Dips in Q3 2017

- December 7, 2017
The market share of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhone dipped in key regions in the three months ended October, hurt by the unavailability of the iPhone X during that time, research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said on Tuesday.

In the United States, the share of iOS – the iPhone’s operating system – declined to 32.9 percent from 40.6 percent a year ago, data from Kantar showed.

IOS share also fell in Japan and big European markets, while Google’s Android gained share in most markets, Kantar said, Reuters reports.

 

