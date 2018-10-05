EGAS: Egypt Adds Over 40 Trillion Cubic Metrers Gas Reserves out of 4 Field

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) said that Egypt added around 40 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves during 2016-18 through four gas projects, al-Ahram website reported on Wednesday.

Assistant Manager of Gas facilities studies Department at EGAS Lamiaa Abu Shahba clarified during the 11th Arab Energy Conference in Morocco that the extra reserves extracted from Zohr Gas Field, West Nile Delta Project, Atoll Gas Field, and Nooros Gas Field.

Abu Shahba pointed out that the Zohr Field’s reserves are expected to reach 30 trillion cubic meters at cost of $US12 billion. The field’s production reached 2000 million cubic meters per day with expectation to amount at 2700 million cubic meters by December 2019.

She added that The West Nile Detla Project involves five gas fields across the North Alexandria and the Mediterranean deepwater offshore concession areas. The total reserves are expected to reach 5 trillion cubic meters at cost of US$11.3 billion.

She also said that the Atoll Gas Field’s production reached 300 million cubic meters per day, with expectation to amount at 1.5 trillion cubic meters at cost of US$900 million.

The Nooros Gas Field’s production reached 1150 million cubic meters per day, with expectation to reach 2 trillion cubic meters at cost of US$450 million.