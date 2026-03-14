EFCC returns $225,895, ₦62.79m recovered fraud proceeds to foreign victims

Key points

EFCC hands over $225,895 and ₦62.79 million recovered from fraud cases to victims from the United States and South Africa.

International law enforcement representatives witness restitution ceremony in Abuja.

Anti-graft agency reiterates commitment to cross-border cooperation in fighting financial crimes.

Main story

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned a total of $225,895 and ₦62.79 million recovered from fraud-related cases to victims from the United States and South Africa.

The restitution ceremony took place in Abuja and was presided over by the Secretary to the Commission, Mohammed Hammajoda, alongside representatives of the affected countries.

Officials present at the event included Mike Fukuda of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Lindi Mminele, who received the funds on behalf of victims.

According to the commission, the recovered funds were returned to individuals and corporate entities affected by internet fraud and related financial crimes.

The EFCC emphasised that the restitution forms part of its broader mandate to ensure that proceeds of crime are recovered and returned to their rightful owners, regardless of nationality.

The issues

Financial fraud, particularly internet-based scams, continues to pose a major global challenge, affecting individuals, businesses, and governments across borders.

Law enforcement agencies worldwide have increasingly emphasised collaboration and intelligence sharing as key strategies to combat transnational financial crimes and ensure that victims are compensated.

What’s being said

Hammajoda described corruption as a global problem that requires collective action by law enforcement agencies across countries.

“Corruption is like a cancer that eats into every fabric of our lives. It is cross-border in nature; therefore, we must join hands collectively to defeat it,” he said.

He also reiterated the EFCC’s commitment to returning recovered assets to victims.

“Whatever we recover, we return to the victims, whether individuals, corporate organisations, governments or international victims,” he said.

Mminele commended the EFCC for its efforts in ensuring justice for victims and strengthening international cooperation against financial crimes.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the good work the EFCC has been doing. South Africa has witnessed that what the Commission is doing is real,” she said.

Fukuda also praised the anti-graft agency for its commitment to restitution and collaboration in combating cross-border fraud.

What’s next

The EFCC is expected to deepen collaboration with international law enforcement agencies in asset recovery, intelligence sharing, and the prosecution of transnational financial crimes.

Bottom line

The restitution of recovered funds to foreign victims underscores Nigeria’s growing commitment to global cooperation in tackling financial crimes and ensuring that fraud victims receive justice.