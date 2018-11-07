Ecobank Academy to Strengthen Africa’s Health System through Financial, Leadership Training

Ecobank Academy, a corporate university of the leading independent pan-African banking group in collaboration with Ecobank Foundation, has launched an innovative development programme aimed at improving Africa’s health systems through rigorous financial management, effective leadership development and sound implementation capabilities.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of Ecobank’s Group CEO, Amin Manekia, Ecobank’s Group Executive for Corporate & Investment Banking said: “Ecobank from its inception, has embraced a commitment to enhance economic development across Africa.

According to Manekia, Ecobank has not only become a world-class pan-African institution. It is also a torchbearer for a new Africa. “The bank has become part of the mainstream banking culture in 36 African countries and is fully supportive of organisations that work continuously to improve the socio-economic transformation of our communities alongside governments and the private sector.”

The curriculum on the training seeks to expand the skills of grant implementers and includes modules on leadership, strategy, knowledge management and sharing of best practices.

At the heart of the training is the desire to help implementing partners play their part in driving long-lasting impact in the communities they serve. They are not only accountable for the grants they are implementing, they are also at the forefront of the mission to end HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis as epidemics and build resilient and strong health systems.

Ecobank stated that its vision is to ensure that access to knowledge will not limit an organisation’s ability to deliver on its mission

The programme, co-designed by Ecobank Academy and the Global Fund with support from leading organisations in financial management, leadership and execution was inaugurated by Moustafa Mijiyawa, Togo’s Health Minister; Mark Eddinton, Head of Grant Management Division for the Global Fund; and Amin Manekia, Ecobank’s Group Executive for Corporate & Investment Banking.

On behalf of their teams, Simon Rey, Ecobank Group Head for Ecobank Academy, talent and organisational development and Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer for Ecobank Foundation jointly commented: “We fundamentally believe that it is in all our interest to build a knowledgeable pool of practitioners that can become leaders in their fields. This training is organised because we believe that an ecosystem of finance managers in the development sector who are well trained and equipped to save lives will stretch every CFA Franc, Dollar or Euro that are disbursed for the purpose.”

Creating the infrastructure to transform finance managers into leaders of change is the way forward. Improving access to knowledge and learning opportunities will propel implementing partners to manage funds for even greater results for communities.”