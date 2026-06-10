Gunmen abduct Ifedayo LG Vice Chairman, three others rescued after border gun duel

Key points

Ifedayo Local Government Area Vice Chairman Debo Farounbi was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night in Ora-Igbomina town.

The armed gang invaded the Osun State community around 10 p.m., shooting sporadically into the air to terrify local residents.

The assailants kidnapped three other individuals during the assault but were intercepted by military personnel at a border community.

A fierce gun duel with the military led to the rescue of the three victims, though the vice chairman was carried into the bush.

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the incident and deployed a tactical team to rescue the abducted local government official.

Main Story

Gunmen have abducted the Vice Chairman of Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon. Debo Farounbi, during a violent nighttime raid in the Ora-Igbomina community.

The armed assault, which occurred late Tuesday, initially resulted in the capture of four individuals before an intervention by military forces led to the rescue of three victims.

According to local eyewitnesses, the gunmen breached the town at approximately 10 p.m., firing weapons continuously to scare residents and suppress any immediate community response. After seizing the council chief and three other locals, the armed group attempted to retreat across the state lines. However, alert military personnel intercepted the gang at a nearby border community, sparking a heavy exchange of gunfire. While the soldiers successfully overwhelmed the abductors to secure the freedom of the three residents, the gunmen managed to escape into the surrounding bush with the vice chairman.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the abduction and stated that specialized security units have been sent into the area. Ojelabi noted that a dedicated police tactical team is currently conducting a sweep of the forest axis to locate the kidnappers and secure Farounbi’s release. The command urged members of the public to remain calm, maintaining that the security situation is fully under control and that joint rescue operations are actively ongoing.

The Issues

Securing the immediate, unharmed release of the local government vice chairman from armed captors operating in dense forest terrain.

Preventing armed gangs from utilizing border communities between Osun and neighboring states as escape routes during tactical operations.

Reassuring rural communities and local administrative officials of their personal safety following high-profile targeted kidnappings.

What’s Being Said

Confirming the mobilization of security assets to track the armed gang, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, stated: “I want to assure the people of the state to remain calm. The situation is under control, and our men are on the ground for the rescue operation.”

What’s Next

The police tactical team and military personnel will continue their joint tracking and rescue operation within the Ora-Igbomina bush axis.

Ifedayo Local Government officials are expected to meet with security chiefs to review safety protocols for public office holders in the region.

Border community patrols between Osun and adjoining states will be tightened over the coming days to prevent further armed incursions.

Bottom Line

The abduction of Ifedayo Local Government Vice Chairman Debo Farounbi in Ora-Igbomina has triggered a massive security response in Osun State, highlighting the vital role of quick military border interventions after three other captured citizens were successfully rescued during a gun battle.