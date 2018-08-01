No Loss of Life in Ecobank HQ Fire Incident

Damage only to diesel tanker and generator house

There was a fire incident this morning in the compound of Ecobank’s Lagos head office when a tanker delivering diesel to the Bank caught fire. The fire was contained within the generator house and the diesel truck and there was no loss of life or damage to any other property.

The Lagos State Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit and the Federal Fire Service arrived quickly and put out the fire.

Charles Kie, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, said “We commend the fire service personnel for their diligence, expertise and bravery in dealing with this incident. We sincerely thank Fidelity Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Julius Berger Nigeria and NAPIMS for providing much needed support and we also express our sincere appreciation to the general public and all well-wishers.”

Ecobank’s Data Centre was unaffected, and business at the Head Office rapidly returned to normal. Ecobank assures everyone that the bank’s building and all its other facilities are unaffected. Ecobank successfully triggered its business continuity plan and normal banking activities have continued.