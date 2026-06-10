ABJ2GO launches concierge and lifestyle operations to ease logistics for FCT residents

Key points

Concierge and lifestyle company ABJ2GO has formally launched its business operations within the Federal Capital Territory.

The firm provides personalized assistance, errand management, lifestyle support, and booking solutions for clients.

Founder Oluwafemi Ogunkola stated the initiative aims to help busy individuals and corporate groups save time.

The enterprise serves a broad demographic, including families, corporate organizations, business travelers, and expatriates.

Operating under the motto “The City Simplified,” the company focuses on delivering professional and reliable support.

Main Story

A new concierge and lifestyle services company, ABJ2GO, has formally launched its operations in Abuja, pledging to simplify access to daily essential services for residents, businesses, and visitors across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The company announced on Wednesday that the initiative is designed to enhance personal convenience and improve everyday experiences by taking over routine logistics and providing customized lifestyle support.

Speaking during the launch, the founder of ABJ2GO, Oluwafemi Ogunkola, explained that the company was established to help individuals and organizations manage tedious tasks, coordinate unique experiences, and navigate local services more efficiently.

He noted that while Abuja continues to expand rapidly as a hub for commercial and diplomatic opportunities, many residents find themselves spending a significant portion of their day handling basic logistics and routine errands. “ABJ2GO was created to simplify those experiences and give people back their time through reliable and professional support services,” Ogunkola stated.

The company’s service portfolio includes handling personal errands, managing corporate and leisure bookings, providing lifestyle assistance, and executing customized concierge solutions. Operating under its official motto, “The City Simplified,” the brand aims to bridge the gap between increasingly frantic modern lifestyles and dependable personal support.

Ogunkola added that the firm is positioned to serve a diverse client base, ranging from busy local families and corporate organizations to business travelers, expatriates, event organizers, and tourists navigating the capital city. The launch marks the beginning of a broader corporate vision to connect people seamlessly with the services they require while raising the bar for professionalism and convenience in the FCT.

The Issues

Building widespread consumer trust among Abuja residents who may be hesitant to outsource personal and sensitive errands to a third party.

Maintaining strict quality control and professional reliability while scaling up a mobile workforce to handle diverse client requests simultaneously.

Navigating the shifting logistical challenges and traffic bottlenecks common within the rapidly expanding municipal layout of the FCT.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the core philosophy behind the startup, the founder of ABJ2GO, Oluwafemi Ogunkola, stated: “ABJ2GO was created to simplify those experiences and give people back their time through reliable and professional support services. The launch marks the beginning of a vision to connect people seamlessly with the services they need.”

What’s Next

ABJ2GO will deploy its initial fleet of lifestyle assistants and errand handlers across core corporate districts in Abuja this quarter.

The company plans to introduce digital booking channels over the coming months to allow corporate clients to schedule concierge tasks in real time.

Marketing teams will launch targeted outreach programs toward foreign embassies, boutique hotels, and corporate offices to secure early expatriate partnerships.

Bottom Line With its official launch in the Federal Capital Territory, ABJ2GO is introducing a structured approach to personal logistics, utilizing professional concierge and errand management frameworks to save time and boost productivity for busy Abuja residents and corporate entities.