SMEDAN launches new policy framework to position local MSMEs for continental trade expansion

Key points

SMEDAN Director-General Charles Odii introduced a policy framework to enhance the competitiveness of local small businesses in African trade markets.

The structured program targets making Nigerian enterprises export-ready within a six-to-24-month timeframe through coordinated support.

The intervention addresses core bottlenecks including high packaging costs, weak branding, and low awareness of NAFDAC and SON standards.

Proposed solutions feature the creation of shared packaging hubs and a specialized voucher-and-guarantee financing model.

The agency commenced the initiative by training an initial cohort of 35 small business operators during the current quarter.

Main Story

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has unveiled a new policy framework aimed at boosting the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises across continental trade channels.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during a specialized product packaging and branding training session, SMEDAN Director-General Charles Odii explained that the initiative is designed to overcome specific marketing, branding, and packaging limitations that currently restrict small operators under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Describing small businesses as the absolute backbone of the national economy due to their role in providing jobs and sustaining livelihoods, Odii stated that the agency’s program aims to transition local enterprises into export-ready operations within six to 24 months. The policy focuses heavily on increasing compliance with regional packaging and labeling standards, while simultaneously strengthening intellectual property protections to build stronger consumer confidence in Nigerian goods across the continent. To achieve this, the program intends to broaden digital and physical market access through both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) commercial platforms.

According to the agency, local enterprise growth is heavily constrained by significant regulatory compliance gaps, particularly a low awareness of standard requirements set by NAFDAC, SON, and international certification bodies. Small businesses also face high structural packaging costs, weak brand positioning, logistics challenges, and a lack of access to cold-chain facilities, packaging engineers, and professional product designers. To resolve these friction points, Odii advocated for the establishment of shared packaging and testing hubs to offer affordable compliance services, alongside targeted financing and a voucher-and-guarantee model to remove capital barriers.

The Director-General confirmed that the agency is training 35 participants for the current quarter, noting that special attention will be directed toward women-led, youth-led, rural, and informal businesses to guarantee inclusive participation. Local entrepreneurs participating in the pilot session expressed gratitude for the intervention, explaining that the specialized packaging knowledge would allow them to scale up their operations, expand their physical supply volumes, and actively tap into new regional business opportunities.

The Issues

Bridging the regulatory compliance gap stemming from low small business awareness of NAFDAC, SON, and international certification rules.

Mitigating high packaging material costs and severe logistics constraints, such as inadequate cold-chain infrastructure for regional trade.

Expanding institutional partnerships and finding sustainable financing to maintain shared testing hubs for scattered rural enterprises.

What’s Being Said

Emphasizing the core goals of the intervention, SMEDAN Director-General Charles Odii stated: “The initiative would address packaging, branding and marketing challenges limiting nMSMEs under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The programme aims to make Nigerian enterprises export-ready within six to 24 months through coordinated support measures.”

Affirming the practical business growth resulting from the session, beneficiary Temitope Adedeji of Topsybol Enterprises shared: “The training exposed her to opportunities in export and business expansion. Grains, dairy products, palm oil and footwear, such programmes were rare but crucial for business growth.”

What’s Next

SMEDAN will work to establish the proposed shared packaging and testing hubs to lower operational compliance costs for small businesses.

The agency will introduce its custom voucher-and-guarantee financing models to help small firms handle certification and marketing activities.

The current training structure will be reviewed to expand its reach to more rural and informal entrepreneurs across the country.

Bottom Line

Through its newly introduced policy framework and shared infrastructure plans, SMEDAN is systematically addressing the packaging and regulatory barriers that limit local small businesses, aiming to make Nigerian brands export-ready for the wider African market.