Ecobank Nigeria to Reward 10 Winners with Trip to Ghana’s Achimota Golf Club

Ecobank Nigeria is offering an all-expense paid trip to Achimota Golf Club in Ghana to 10 lucky winners in a week long promo as part of the 2018 edition of ‘The Nigeria Cup’ Golf Tournament.

The week-long annual golf tourney which kicked off on September 22 is organized by the Ikoyi Club 1938 to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence anniversary. The 2018 edition is set to be even bigger as it marks the 21st anniversary of the Tournament.

Group Head, Personal Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ms. Ayodele Osolake who announced this mouthwatering offer said Ecobank is partnering with Ikoyi Club to make the 21st Anniversary edition of “The Nigeria Cup” more fun and even more interesting for golfers. “It is based on this that we have introduced the Promo into this year’s edition.

Participants (including members and spectators) are expected to open an Ecobank current account in the course of this tournament with a minimum balance of N50,000 and maintain same in their account for at least three months; 10 lucky winners stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid golfing trip to Ghana’s prestigious Achimota Golf Club.

As part of the promo participants whose accounts have gone dormant can reactivate it with the sum of N50,000 to qualify for the promotion. Multiple deposits of N50,000.00 are encouraged as each deposit of N50,000 represents one entry in the draws which will hold during the Club’s Christmas golf tournament, later this year” she noted.

According to Ayodele “Ecobank recognizes that the impact of sports on individuals, communities and the wider society. As a bank, we believe in leveraging the passion points of our customers and golf happens to be a keen favourite of our clients.

We believe that facilitating the opportunity for them to enjoy their favorite sport will further enhance our relationship. For a more exciting competition we have introduced this promo that will see ten (10) lucky winners getting an all-expenses paid trip to the esteemed Achimota Golf Club Achimota, Ghana where they will participate in a Golf Tournament.

Earlier, Vice-Captain of the golf section and Chairman 2018 Nigeria Cup Organizing Committee, Mr. Babatunde Johnson, commended Ecobank for their contribution in facilitating one of the most prestigious titles in Nigeria’s golfing calendar disclosing that this year’s theme, ‘Who the Cap Fits’ is aimed at celebrating Nigeria’s culture and national heritage.