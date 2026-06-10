Bandits storm Kogi school, kill vice principal, child, Other as security forces repel attack

Key points

Armed bandits invaded a secondary school in Kogi State, killing a vice principal, a six-year-old child and another resident.

Joint security operatives repelled the attackers after a fierce gun battle, with one bandit reportedly killed.

Police say there is no confirmed evidence of a successful mass abduction, while investigations and manhunt operations continue.

Main story

Three persons, including a school vice principal and a six-year-old child, were killed on Wednesday when heavily armed bandits attacked Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attackers, who reportedly arrived on about 40 motorcycles, stormed the school and surrounding community at about 10:00 a.m., triggering panic among residents and raising fresh concerns over security in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Command said a joint security team comprising police personnel, military operatives, tactical units, Police Mobile Force officers and local vigilantes swiftly responded to distress calls and engaged the attackers in a gun duel.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Saliu Afusat, the security operatives successfully repelled the assailants, forcing them to flee into nearby bushes before they could execute what authorities believe was a planned mass abduction.

The police identified the victims as Mr. Ganiyu Anifowose, Vice Principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke; Mr. Sunday Jacob Alhassan, 70; and six-year-old Sunday Ayele.

The Command disclosed that one of the attackers was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while a member of the joint security team sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Although fears initially emerged that students may have been abducted during the attack, police said preliminary investigations had not established any successful mass kidnapping.

“Preliminary findings indicate that there is presently no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction of students or other residents. However, investigations and ongoing assessments are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

Following the attack, the Commissioner of Police ordered intensified security operations, including sustained bush-combing exercises and confidence-building patrols across affected communities.

The issues

The latest attack underscores the growing security challenges facing rural communities and educational institutions across parts of Nigeria, despite ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb banditry and kidnapping.

Schools have increasingly become targets of criminal groups seeking to abduct students and staff for ransom, creating fear among parents, teachers and local communities.

The attack also highlights the vulnerability of communities located near forested areas, which often serve as hideouts and escape routes for armed gangs.

What’s being said

The Kogi State Police Command has commended the swift response of joint security operatives, noting that their intervention prevented what could have been a large-scale abduction.

Authorities insist that investigations are ongoing and that security agencies remain committed to tracking down the fleeing suspects and preventing future attacks.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and provide useful intelligence that could aid ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, community members have renewed calls for increased security presence and stronger protection for schools and vulnerable rural settlements.

What’s next

Security operatives have intensified search-and-rescue operations in surrounding forests to apprehend the fleeing attackers and dismantle any criminal networks operating in the area.

The police are expected to continue investigations to determine the full circumstances of the attack and establish whether any persons remain unaccounted for.

Authorities are also likely to review security arrangements around schools and public institutions within the local government area to prevent similar incidents.

Bottom line

The deadly attack on Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, serves as another stark reminder of the persistent security threats confronting rural communities and educational institutions in Nigeria. While security forces successfully prevented a potential mass abduction, the loss of innocent lives has deepened concerns about safety and renewed calls for stronger and more proactive security measures across vulnerable communities.