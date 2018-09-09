Tanzania’s Nala Emerges Winner of 2018 Ecobank Fintech Challenge

Winners of the 2018 Ecobank Fintech Challenge were announced at a ceremony held at Ecobank’s headquarters in Lome, Togo on August 30, 2018.

Nala, from Tanzania, beat the 10 other finalists to emerge as the overall winner of the competition.

Virtual Identity from South Africa and Wallet.ng from Nigeria were the first and second runners up.

They won cash prizes worth $10,0000, $7,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Nala, based in Tanzania, is a mobile money application that works offline, without an internet connection.

Nala provides a unified user experience in which multiple financial services can be connected on one application.

It can host multiple SIMs, enabing users to manage their spending and take control of their finances.

Second placed Virtual Identity is an innovative platform designed to disrupt traditional customer on-boarding for banks.

The process is fully digital, creating a virtual video conferencing link between the agent and the customer.