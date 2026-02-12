Ebonyi Air: Southeast Nigeria’s Newest Airline Set For 2026 Takeoff

Ebonyi State is positioned to become a major aviation hub in Southeast Nigeria with the imminent launch of its state-owned carrier, Ebonyi Air. Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, confirmed on recently, that the state has successfully secured all necessary regulatory licenses and has already procured three aircraft for the fleet.

While the planes are currently stationed in Lagos and Abuja due to the ongoing construction of hangar facilities at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport in Onueke, officials have assured that commercial operations will commence once final documentation is completed.

The launch of the airline is the cornerstone of Governor Francis Nwifuru’s “Ebonyi Rising” agenda, which aims to transform the state from an agrarian economy into a competitive destination for investment and tourism.

In his 2026 New Year address, Governor Nwifuru emphasized that the airline is a “calculated business decision” rather than a prestige project, intended to slash travel costs and open direct links for international cargo and passenger services. With the state’s ₦884.8 billion 2026 budget prioritizing infrastructure, the government has already invested ₦20 billion into rehabilitating the airport’s 3.5-kilometre runway to meet international standards.

To support the airline’s operations, the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport has undergone a massive technical upgrade. A new nine-storey permanent control tower has replaced the mobile unit used for the past five years, and the installation of modern runway lighting now allows for safe night-time flight operations—a feature many regional airports still lack.

Mrs. Obichukwu noted that Ebonyi Air would focus on a “no-leasing” model, opting to own its 60-seater aircraft to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability and safety compliance.

If successfully launched, Ebonyi will become the fifth state in Nigeria, and the second in the Southeast after Enugu to operate its own commercial airline. The state-backed model, popularized by Akwa Ibom’s Ibom Air, is being adopted as a solution to the inconsistent service and high costs of private domestic carriers.

By facilitating the movement of professionals and investors, the Ebonyi State Government expects the airline to serve as a “critical bridge” connecting local markets to the wider national and international economy, particularly for cargo exports.