Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 12th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1354.01 per $1 on Thursday, February 12th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1351.65 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

In the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market), traders quoted the US dollar within an average range of ₦1,430 to ₦1,440 per $1 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, according to checks from Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and market monitoring platforms.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market) and has consistently advised individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to transact through authorised banks and official FX channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,440 Buying Rate ₦1,430

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Opening Rate ₦1,351.65 Current Rate ₦1,354.01

Important Notes

The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its official exchange rate platform.

Exchange rates may vary slightly depending on location, transaction size, and dealer margins.

