Duane “Keffe D” Davis found guilty in Tupac Shakur murder case nearly 30 years later

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 1, 2026

KEYPOINTS

A Las Vegas jury has found Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, guilty of first-degree murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

The jury reached its verdict after less than three hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors argued that Davis orchestrated the shooting as retaliation after Tupac and his associates assaulted Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Davis was not accused of personally pulling the trigger.

Davis faces a potential life sentence and has indicated that he plans to appeal.

MAIN STORY

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas, the long-running murder case has reached its first major courtroom conclusion, A Nevada jury convicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon for his role in the September 1996 killing of the legendary rapper.

Tupac was 25 when he was shot while riding in a BMW with Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight. He died six days later from his injuries, Prosecutors portrayed Davis, a former South Side Compton Crips gang leader, as the person who helped organize the attack. Their case relied heavily on statements Davis had made publicly over the years, including material from interviews and his memoir, The prosecution said the shooting was retaliation for an earlier confrontation involving Tupac, Knight and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand.

THE ISSUES

One of the central questions at trial was whether Davis’ repeated statements about his involvement were reliable, Davis had publicly discussed being inside the white Cadillac involved in the shooting and described his role in obtaining the weapon. Prosecutors argued that these statements supported their case against him.

The defense argued that Davis had exaggerated or fabricated aspects of his story over the years for attention and financial benefit, Another important issue is that the person who actually fired the fatal shots was not prosecuted in this case. Prosecutors argued that Davis could nevertheless be held legally responsible because of his role in organizing and facilitating the attack.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The verdict has been described as a significant moment for Tupac’s family, fans and the wider hip-hop community, Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, became emotional after the verdict and embraced members of the prosecution team.

Davis has maintained that he plans to challenge the conviction. His defense is expected to pursue an appeal, The verdict has also renewed public discussion about one of the most enduring mysteries in hip-hop history: who actually fired the shots that killed Tupac.

WHAT’S NEXT

Davis is expected to remain in custody while the case moves toward sentencing, His sentencing is scheduled for October 13, 2026, where he could receive a life sentence, His defense is also expected to pursue an appeal, The conviction does not necessarily answer every question surrounding Tupac’s death, particularly the identity of the actual shooter and the complete circumstances surrounding the attack.

BOTTOM LINE

After nearly 30 years, Tupac Shakur’s murder has finally produced a criminal conviction, Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the attack. The verdict represents the biggest legal development in the case since Tupac’s death, but questions surrounding the actual gunman and the full chain of events remain.