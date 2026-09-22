MediaConsortium 4.0: How the empowered consumer is redefining the market

Marketing executives, media practitioners, corporate leaders, and brand custodians gathered in Lagos recently for the fourth edition of the MediaConsortium Conference and Awards (MediaConsortium 4.0).

Focused on the theme, “The Value Shift: Strategies for the New Market Reality in the Age of the Empowered Consumer,” the high-level industry gathering addressed the permanent structural realignment of market power from brands to buyers, offering actionable frameworks for businesses navigating complex economic dynamics across African markets.

Opening the conference, Godwin Anyebe, Co-Publisher of MediaConsortium Magazine, set the stage by highlighting the historic transformation taking place in trade, communication, and brand strategy.

“For decades, market power resided predominantly on the side of supply. Brands dictated narratives, set engagement terms, and controlled distribution channels,” he stated in his opening remarks.

According to him, “today information accessibility, digital connectivity, and heightened economic consciousness have flipped that historic model. Today’s consumer is informed, discerning, connected, and uncompromising. Navigating this new reality requires more than incremental adjustments—it demands bold, forward-looking strategies, deep cross-sector collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation.”

Delivering the Keynote Address titled “The Day the Customer Took the Wheel: The Value Shift: What Happens When the Consumer No Longer Needs the Marketer to Make the Choice?”, Dr. Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi, President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), represented by Oluwafemi Adeniba, asserted that traditional marketing control has effectively collapsed.

Adeniba described today’s modern consumer as “the most dangerous customer”, not because she is angry, but because she is fully informed, digitally empowered, and quietly takes her purchasing power elsewhere when brands fail to deliver genuine value.

He stressed that, “the rise of digital connectivity, fintech, e-commerce, the creator economy, and artificial intelligence has effectively dismantled traditional information asymmetry, transferring market power directly from brands to buyers. While companies retain control over their paid advertising, they no longer dictate the surrounding narrative or customer dialogue.”

Continuing, he pointed out that “in this transformed landscape, treating consumers as merely “price-sensitive” is a critical miscalculation; particularly in high-aspiration markets like Nigeria, buyers are inherently value-sensitive, constantly weighing the overall return against what they must give up under economic pressure.”

Complementing the keynote, Yinka Femi Opadere, Head of Digital at Glo, delivered a compelling presentation exploring the operational realities of the empowered consumer. Opadere emphasized that one-way broadcast messaging is dead, urging corporate leaders to redesign engagement models around transparency, agility, and authentic value delivery in fast-moving digital ecosystems.

According to him, “to survive this shift, marketers must fundamentally alter their core orientation, pivoting from asking “What are we selling?” to addressing “What problem are you solving for me?” True commercial success now relies on delivering real, verifiable outcomes across every customer touchpoint rather than relying on clever promises. Modern market value is built at the intersection of relevance, trust, seamless experience, and tangible results, the foundational elements required to win over today’s empowered consumer.

Moderated by Akonte Ekine, Chief Executive, BrandXchange & Convener, Consumers Value Awards, the conference papers were expertly debated during an interactive panel session featuring prominent industry figures, including Olusesan Ogunyooye (Head of Marketing at AXA Mansard), who shared insights on maintaining consumer trust and organizational resilience in financial services; Oke Umurhowho (Director of Marketing at StarTimes), provided practical perspectives on changing media consumption habits and digital content engagement; Olabisi Shonibare, Director – Partnership, Grants Management and Innovations, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency explained efforts of the Lagos State Government to make the state habitable for all consumers.

Victor Okafor, National Marketing Coordinator, Oriflame Cosmetics Limited, also shared his thought on changing consumer experience and its effects on marketing, while Richard Salvador-Adebayo, MD, Digisplash Ltd, pointed that, we are now in an attention economy and brands must do everything to get the attention of the consumers and keep it, noting that it is not just about impressions anymore.

According to him, brands are now competing with everyone that can get the consumers’ attention, irrespective of the size of budget and how big the channels are, “all it takes is for one video to go viral, and it gets all the attention”, he noted.

The MediaConsortium Conference & Awards 4.0 concluded with a call to action for the marketing profession to adapt to the speed of the market, reinforcing that in an era where consumers hold the microphone, a brand’s ultimate competitive advantage is its ability to create something genuinely worth choosing.