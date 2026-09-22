Day 57, Keivo wins HoH as Barry sends the house to the finale – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 22, 2026

Key Points

· Keivo won this week’s HoH title after finishing second the previous week, securing immunity and the Week Nine crown

· He chose Aikou as his Loft mate, while Oyin became the week’s Benchwarmer

· Barry was called to exercise his Ultimate Veto Power, choosing between Immunity For All or Immunity For None

· Barry selected Immunity For All, securing every remaining housemate a spot in the finale

· Biggie instructed Barry to keep his decision secret, warning that hinting at it could cost him his own immunity

· The decision officially locked in the Show Ya Sef Top 10 for the finale

Main Story

Keivo bounced back from finishing second in last week’s HoH games to claim the Week Nine crown and immunity, completing a four game obstacle course that tested the housemates’ determination, patience, resilience and focus. Points from each challenge were added together to determine the overall winner, with housemates given 15 minutes to complete the course.

The final challenge, aptly titled Slow and Steady, required each housemate to build a stable stack and leave the platform without bringing it down. While several housemates struggled to keep their stacks standing, Keivo completed the challenge successfully and finished with the highest overall score, finally claiming the HoH crown after coming so close the week before. He chose Aikou as his Loft mate, while Oyin became the week’s Benchwarmer. Keivo’s HoH title also came with immunity, though he had no power over the night’s nomination process.

The bigger twist of the night came when Barry was called into the diary room to exercise his Ultimate Veto Power. Inside an envelope were two choices, Immunity For All or Immunity For None, with the second option stripping every housemate, including the HoH, of immunity entirely. After asking Biggie for clarification, Barry chose Immunity For All and confirmed his decision.

The Issues

Barry’s decision represents one of the most consequential moments of the season, given the scale of what was at stake. Choosing Immunity For All effectively neutralized the entire nomination process for the week, meaning no housemate faced eviction risk and the full remaining house secured a place in the finale as the Show Ya Sef Top 10. This kind of single point decision shifting the outcome for an entire cast underscores just how much power the Ultimate Veto Power has granted Barry over the course of these final weeks.

The secrecy imposed around the decision adds another layer of tension heading into the coming days. With Biggie warning that any hint of what happened could cost Barry his own immunity, the house will continue operating under the assumption that nominations proceeded normally, even though the outcome has already been determined behind the scenes. This creates a dramatic irony for viewers who now know something the housemates themselves do not, while also testing Barry’s ability to maintain composure and discretion under pressure.

There’s also a broader question about how this decision reshapes the competitive stakes going into the finale. With the full house locked in as the Top 10 regardless of the normal nomination and eviction process, the usual tension of weekly eviction risk has been removed for this cycle, potentially shifting focus toward how housemates position themselves strategically and socially for the final stretch rather than worrying about immediate elimination.

What’s Being Said

Biggie’s instructions to Barry were notably strict regarding secrecy, explicitly warning him that any attempt to hint at what had happened could cost him his own immunity, a directive that places significant pressure on Barry to manage his behavior carefully around the other housemates in the days ahead.

Back in the house, Biggie kept the housemates in the dark, simply announcing that the nomination process was complete and telling them their fate would be revealed on Sunday. He also reminded them they were not allowed to campaign or discuss perceived voters, maintaining the illusion of a normal, ongoing nomination cycle despite the outcome already being settled.

What’s Next

The housemates remain unaware that Barry’s decision has already secured their collective place in the finale, meaning the coming days will likely play out with continued uncertainty and tension among the cast, unaware that the usual eviction stakes for this week no longer apply. Attention will now turn to how the reveal unfolds on Sunday and how housemates react upon learning the true nature of what transpired.

With the full Top 10 locked in for the finale, focus will also likely shift toward how alliances, rivalries and personal dynamics within the house continue evolving now that immediate eviction pressure has been lifted for this cycle, potentially changing how housemates approach the final stretch of the season.

Bottom Line

Keivo’s hard fought HoH win was ultimately overshadowed by Barry’s quietly decisive choice to save the entire house, a move that locks in the Show Ya Sef finale lineup and sets up a tense wait for Sunday’s reveal, when housemates will finally learn just how much their fate has already been determined behind closed doors.