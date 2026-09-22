I was mocked — Sophia Momodu on having Davido’s child outside wedlock

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 22, 2026

Key Points

· Businesswoman Sophia Momodu has opened up about the criticism she faced after becoming pregnant for Davido out of wedlock

· She spoke on the experience while participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly

· Momodu said being a pastor’s daughter made the situation especially taboo, attracting mockery from the public

· She said she felt she lacked a genuine voice despite her fame, as her story was drowned out by negativity

· Momodu and Davido were in a relationship in 2015, resulting in the birth of their daughter Imade on May 14, 2015

· Davido later confirmed through a DNA test that he is Imade’s biological father

Main Story

Businesswoman Sophia Momodu has opened up about her experience of becoming pregnant for Afrobeats star Davido, out of wedlock, and the public criticism that followed. Momodu spoke about the experience while participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

She recalled that as the daughter of a pastor, having a child outside marriage attracted mockery and criticism, particularly because of the expectations placed on women from religious families. “It’s my life story. I have a pastor’s daughter who got pregnant out of wedlock by a global superstar. And I was mocked. I was… it was crazy,” she said.

According to her, although she was already famous, she felt she did not truly have a voice because her own story was often drowned out by the negative narratives surrounding her relationship with Davido. “And for the longest time, I didn’t have a voice. I was famous, I was popular, but I didn’t have a voice. It kept getting drowned out by whatever the negativity was around that story,” she said.

The Issues

Momodu’s reflections touch on a broader cultural tension in Nigeria around religious expectations and public judgment of women, particularly those from prominent religious families. Her comments highlight how deeply ingrained certain taboos remain, even for public figures with significant fame and visibility, suggesting that celebrity status does not necessarily shield individuals, especially women, from intense moral scrutiny tied to personal choices.

Her remarks also point to a recurring theme in conversations about public narrative control, where individuals directly involved in high profile personal stories often find themselves unable to shape how their own experiences are perceived, particularly when a more famous partner’s public image tends to dominate media coverage and public discourse. This dynamic, of having a personal story overshadowed or distorted by a more powerful public narrative, is a challenge that resonates beyond Momodu’s individual experience and speaks to broader gender dynamics in how relationships and parenthood outside marriage are publicly discussed in Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

Momodu was candid in describing just how culturally significant the stigma was, framing it in stark terms for anyone familiar with Nigerian social expectations. “If you’re Nigerian and you’re here, you know that it’s almost a taboo to be a daughter of a pastor and have a child out of wedlock,” she said.

What’s Next

As a reflective personal account rather than a developing news story, there is no immediate follow-up event tied to these remarks, though Momodu’s comments may continue to resonate in broader public conversations about religious expectations, motherhood outside marriage, and how women’s personal narratives are shaped by public perception in Nigeria.

Bottom Line

Sophia Momodu’s candid reflection on the mockery she faced as a pastor’s daughter who became pregnant outside marriage sheds light on the lasting weight of religious and cultural expectations placed on women in Nigeria, even for those who have achieved significant public visibility and fame.