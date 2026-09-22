Access bank appoints new executive director for risk management

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 22, 2026

Key Points

· Access Bank has appointed Ifedayo Olaniyi Orimoloye as Executive Director, Risk Management, following CBN approval

· The appointment takes effect September 21, 2026

· Orimoloye brings over 25 years of risk management experience across institutions in Africa, Europe and the United States

· He was most recently Group Chief Risk Officer of the African Development Bank, overseeing a portfolio exceeding $40bn

· His previous roles include senior risk positions at Sterling Bank, Ecobank, Wells Fargo, HSBC and Citigroup

· Access Holdings Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede says his international experience will strengthen the bank’s risk governance as it expands

Main Story

Access Bank Plc has appointed Ifedayo Olaniyi Orimoloye as Executive Director, Risk Management, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The appointment, announced by Access Holdings Plc on Friday, takes effect on September 21, 2026, Orimoloye joins Access Bank with more than 25 years of experience in risk management across financial institutions in Africa, Europe and the United States. He was most recently Group Chief Risk Officer of the African Development Bank, where he was responsible for a portfolio exceeding $40bn and contributed to the institution’s risk management framework and its continued AAA credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

His experience spans enterprise risk management, capital optimisation, credit governance, regulatory compliance and strategic transformation. Before joining the African Development Bank, Orimoloye held senior risk management positions at Sterling Bank Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Wells Fargo Bank, HSBC and Citigroup.

The Issues

The appointment comes at a time when Nigerian banks are under increasing pressure to strengthen governance and risk oversight amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, including currency volatility, inflationary pressure and evolving regulatory expectations from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Bringing in an executive with deep experience managing large, complex risk portfolios at a multilateral institution like the African Development Bank suggests Access Bank is positioning itself to navigate these pressures with heightened institutional rigor.

Orimoloye’s background also reflects a broader trend among Nigerian financial institutions of recruiting senior risk and governance executives with international multilateral or global banking experience, a strategy that can help align local risk practices with international standards, particularly as Nigerian banks continue expanding their footprint across African and global markets.

His prior involvement in capital and securitisation transactions tied to expanding renewable energy access across Africa also points to a potential area of strategic relevance for Access Bank, given the increasing focus among African financial institutions on financing sustainable development and green energy initiatives.

What’s Being Said

Group Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, welcomed the appointment, framing it as a strengthening of the bank’s leadership capacity as it continues to expand its operations. “Mr. Orimoloye brings strong global risk management experience and strategic leadership to the Board of Access Bank Plc,” he said.

Access Holdings also described the appointment as reinforcing the bank’s broader commitment to governance, prudent risk management and sustainable stakeholder value, framing the move as consistent with the institution’s ongoing strategic priorities.

What’s Next

Attention will likely turn to how Orimoloye’s risk management approach shapes Access Bank’s strategic direction in the coming months, particularly as the bank continues its expansion across African and international markets. His experience with large scale portfolio management and regulatory compliance may also become especially relevant as the bank navigates ongoing shifts in Nigeria’s banking regulatory landscape.

Bottom Line

Access Bank’s appointment of Ifedayo Orimoloye brings substantial international risk management expertise to its leadership team, signaling the bank’s intent to reinforce governance and risk oversight as it continues to scale its operations across increasingly complex financial markets.