Day 36: Abi takes the head of house crown again– BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 1, 2026

Keypoints

Abi has won the Head of House title for the second time this season.

She becomes the first female housemate in the Show Ya Sef house to win HoH twice.

Abi chose Temi Nkem to join her in the HoH Loft.

Bells has become Benchwarmer again after rolling the lowest number.

Flora and Aikou have officially been released from their Gambit roles.

Only Abi and Sheba are safe from possible eviction; everyone else is up.

Main Story

Abi has reclaimed power in the Show Ya Sef house after winning the latest Head of House challenge, The competition went through several elimination rounds before narrowing down to Abi and Gerard. Despite another strong showing from Gerard, Abi held her nerve in the final round to secure the crown for the second time this season.

Her victory makes her the first female housemate to win the Head of House title twice in the house, Abi will also enjoy a new HoH privilege this week. For the first time this season, there was no Lucky Dip determining who would use the Loft. The Loft now belongs directly to the Head of House, Abi selected Temi Nkem to accompany her, Another major change means Abi will be allowed to compete in next week’s HoH challenge, despite winning this week.

The Issues

The biggest talking point is the sudden change to the HoH privileges and nomination structure, With the Loft now directly attached to the HoH position, Abi has gained both power and comfort at a particularly important stage of the competition, The decision to nullify the usual saves has also dramatically increased the stakes. With only Abi and Sheba protected, virtually the entire house is vulnerable to the public vote.

Gerard’s continued near-misses could also become a storyline to watch. He once again came close to becoming HoH but fell short at the final hurdle, Meanwhile, Bells’ return as Benchwarmer puts him in the position for the second time, adding another layer to his journey in the house.

What’s Being Said

Abi’s victory is shaping the conversation around the balance of power in the house, Her second HoH win strengthens her position and gives her another week at the centre of strategic conversations, The decision to choose Temi Nkem for the Loft will also attract attention as housemates assess what the pairing could mean for alliances and strategy.

The end of the Gambit chapter is another major development. Flora and Aikou are no longer operating under Biggie’s secret Gambit arrangement and can now compete fully for the grand prize, Most importantly, the house is facing a wide-open eviction battle, with almost every housemate now depending on the voting public.

What’s Next

Attention now turns to the nomination and eviction process, With Abi and Sheba as the only safe housemates, the remaining housemates will have to navigate a potentially dangerous week, The public vote could have a major impact on the dynamics inside the house, particularly for housemates who have been less visible or who have found themselves on the wrong side of alliances, Abi, meanwhile, will have the advantage of watching the house from the HoH position while preparing for another possible run at the crown next week.

Bottom Line

Abi is back on top, but her victory comes with more responsibility and greater influence than ever, With the usual saves cancelled and almost the entire house exposed to eviction, Day 36 has transformed the competition into a high-stakes battle for survival, The Gambit era is also officially over for Flora and Aikou, while Bells finds himself back in the Benchwarmer role.