DPR Cautions Depot Owners Against Selling Products to Unlicensed Marketers

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River State on Thursday cautioned depot owners against selling petroleum products to unlicensed marketers.

The state’s DPR Operations Controller, Bassey Nkanga, gave the warning in Calabar during a meeting with depot owners operating at the Calabar tank farm.

He stressed that selling petroleum to unlicensed marketers could lead to diversion of the product to nearby countries and that such product could be difficult to trace because the marketers were using fictitious names to buy the product.

Nkanga frowned at a situation whereby some depot owners were still selling the product to unlicensed marketers without valid operating license.

He said, “As a regulating agency, we have been mandated to sanction any depot that is caught selling petroleum products to unlicensed marketers.

“When you sell this product to unlicensed marketers, you make it difficult for us to trace these products that are meant for consumption in the state.

“Some of these products given to unlicensed marketers are not accounted for. What if they are diverted to other countries?

“We are not against any company that want to sell product; all we want is for the product to be sold to marketers with valid operating license,” he said.

Nkanga advised marketers to log unto its online portal and renew their operating license for 2019.