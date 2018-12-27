Dow Plummets 24 hours after Historical Gain

Stock market volatility works in both directions. A day after gaining more than 1,000 points, the Dow fell as much as 528 points Thursday.

The market recovered some losses by late morning. The Dow was down 225 points, the S&P 500 fell 1% and the Nasdaq was down 1.5%. The Nasdaq fell back into bear market territory.

Wednesday’s super-sized gain was a much-needed breather for a market that is having its worst December since the Great Depression. The Dow had its best point gain ever, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their best performances since March 2009.

But one day is not a trend. Anyone watching stocks this month knows that sentiment can turn on a dime. Jittery investors trying to read the tea leaves have seen bad omens practically everywhere over the past few weeks — even good news has rattled the markets at times.

The Dow has either gained or lost more than 350 points in seven of the past eight trading sessions.

Thursday would make eight of nine. Those huge gains and (mostly) losses suggest investors remain on edge about the economy, monetary policy, trade and Washington dysfunction. December has been a very rough time for investors.