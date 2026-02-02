PenCom Launches PENCAP Platform For Online RSA Data Recapture

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) in collaboration with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) has launched the Data Recapture Self-Service Platform (PENCAP), a digital solution that allows contributors to update their records remotely. Going live on February 1, 2026, the platform is specifically designed for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders who joined the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on or before July 1, 2019, and have not yet undergone the mandatory recapture exercise.

By enabling users to complete the process via smartphones or computers, PenCom aims to eliminate the need for physical visits to PFA branches while addressing legacy data inconsistencies that have historically delayed benefit processing.

The initiative is a response to the Federal Government’s directive to harmonize all national databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). To use the platform, contributors must have a National Identification Number (NIN) and access to a device with a camera for biometric verification.

Required documents for upload include a Letter of Employment or Staff ID, a Birth Certificate or Age Declaration, and a valid NIN slip. Once a contributor submits their data, the respective PFA reviews the application and sends an automated email notification confirming whether the update has been approved or rejected.

PenCom emphasized that completing the data recapture is mandatory for accessing essential pension services. RSA holders who fail to recapture will be unable to process retirement benefits, apply for the 25 percent withdrawal due to temporary job loss, or utilize a portion of their RSA balance as equity for a residential mortgage.

Furthermore, the recapture is a prerequisite for participating in the annual RSA Transfer Window. While the PENCAP platform offers a modern “Do-It-Yourself” option, the commission noted that contributors who prefer manual assistance may still visit their PFA branches for physical data recapture.