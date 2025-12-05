Detty December 2025: The Ultimate Day‑By‑Day Event Guide- Full List !!

Detty December isn’t just a vibe—it’s a movement. What started as a Lagos‑based party season has become a global cultural phenomenon, drawing thousands of Nigerians abroad and Afrobeat lovers from around the world. From concerts and food festivals to raves, art shows, and religious gatherings, December in Nigeria is now a nonstop celebration of identity, creativity, and connection.

BizWatch Nigeria has curated this day‑by‑day guide to help you navigate the madness. Whether you’re an IJGB (I Just Got Back), a local explorer, or a first‑time visitor, this listicle is your passport to the most exciting month of the year.

December 1–3

No major events scheduled. Use these days to rest, plan, and hydrate.

December 4

Reboot Camp | Celebr8 Centre HQ, Ogba | ✅ Free

| Celebr8 Centre HQ, Ogba | ✅ Free Art of Lagos | Landmark Event Centre, VI | ✅ Free

December 5

Christmas With Kaline | Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid

| Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: ELITE – ₦100,000 → Front‑section seats, private lounge, red carpet access PREMIUM – Sold Out → Row 2 seats, excellent stage visibility CLASSIC – ₦40,000 → Row 3 and middle‑aisle seats, central focus STANDARD – ₦30,000 → Rows 4–8, full stage view

The Experience Lagos | Tafawa Balewa Square | ✅ Free

| Tafawa Balewa Square | ✅ Free South Social (Dec 5–26) | Lagos | ❌ Paid

| Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: ₦10,000 Online → Advance purchase ₦13,000 At the Door → Standard entry ₦20,000 From 1 AM → Late‑night surcharge



December 6

Copper Fest | Lagos | ₦3,000

| Lagos | ₦3,000 Networking & End of Year Party | Yaba | ❌ Paid

| Yaba | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Solo → ₦10,000 Bestie (2 people) → ₦18,000 Squad (5 people) → ₦45,000

Afrobeat Karaoke | Lagos | ₦2,000

| Lagos | ₦2,000 Lagos Pop Up | Ikoyi | ✅ Free

December 7

Johnny’s Room Live | SystemSpecs HQ, Oniru | ❌ Paid

| SystemSpecs HQ, Oniru | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Standard → ₦20,000 Golden Circle → ₦30,000 VIP → ₦100,000 Table → ₦1,500,000 Table Seat → ₦190,000

MS DSF & Friends | Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel | ❌ Paid

| Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Party People → ₦10,900 DSF GENG (Cocktail Table) → ₦540,100 Get Me Lit (Table) → ₦1,080,100 BIG DSF (Table) → ₦2,160,100

Deti Gamecon | Lagos | ✅ Fre

December 9

Shiloh 2025 (Dec 9–14) | Faith Tabernacle, Ota | ✅ Free

December 10

Product Dive Conference | Landmark Centre, VI | ❌ Paid

| Landmark Centre, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Elite Access → ₦97,000 Regular Group of 5 → ₦90,000 Elite Group of 5 → ₦400,000 Installment Option → ₦50,000 Virtual Access → ₦20,000

Continental Rave Lagos | Dream Plaza | ❌ Paid

| Dream Plaza | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦5,500 Standard → ₦8,200



December 12

The 9‑5 Party | The Tribe Lagos | ❌ Paid (Sold Out)

| The Tribe Lagos | ❌ Paid (Sold Out) Madhouse Drenched | 234lofts Beach Resort | ❌ Paid

| 234lofts Beach Resort | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦9,280 Stage Access (VIP) → ₦32,500 Trident (Group of 3) → ₦26,220 Tide Crew (Group of 3) → ₦41,000

Osikova Speaks | Elegushi Beach, Lekki | ❌ Paid

| Elegushi Beach, Lekki | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: High Court → ₦7,500 Court of Appeal → ₦10,000



December 13

Keneyblaq Music Comedy Festival | Onikan Stadium | ❌ Paid

| Onikan Stadium | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦10,000 VIP Booth → ₦3,000,000

Bella Shmurda & Friends @ AfroVibes Fest | Livespot Enterarium | ❌ Paid

| Livespot Enterarium | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: General Access (Early Bird) → ₦32,500 VIP → ₦162,100

Symphony of Christmas | Muson Centre | ❌ Paid

| Muson Centre | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Classic → ₦10,000 VIP → ₦20,000 Children → ₦5,500

HolidayHaus PopUp Shop | Baywater Park | ✅ Free

December 14

Lagos Food Fest 5.0 | Muri Okunola Park | ✅ Fre

| Muri Okunola Park | ✅ Fre Vibes Picnic | Ikeja | ₦10,00

| Ikeja | ₦10,00 Treats from the Streets | Lagos Continental Hotel | ❌ Paid

| Lagos Continental Hotel | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Gold → ₦225,000 Diamond → ₦168,750

Runaway Heist on Broadway | Landmark Centre | ❌ Paid \

| Landmark Centre | ❌ Paid \ 🎟 Ticket Categories: Lane → ₦25,000 Diamond → ₦100,000 Circle → ₦50,000

Street Food Festival | Ikoyi Crescent | ❌ Paid

| Ikoyi Crescent | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Children → Free Single Entry → ₦5,000 Group of 4 → ₦18,000 Entry + Prosecco → ₦59,000

Kortyard Concert | Bature Brewery, VI | ❌ Paid

| Bature Brewery, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird (Single) → ₦12,000 Early Bird (Couple) → ₦20,000 VIP → ₦35,000 Group of 7 (VIP) → ₦60,000



Afrocan Fest 2025 (Dec 15–25) | Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island | ❌ Paid

| Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Single Class Pass → ₦3,500 Day Pass → ₦10,000 Festival Pass (all 6 days) → ₦60,000

What a Feeling | Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, VI | ❌ Paid

| Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Rockstar (General Access) → ₦35,000 Legend Earlybird (Platform Access + perks) → ₦100,000 Riddim Table (8 standing) → ₦750,000 You Table (8 seated + drinks) → ₦2,000,000



December 16

The Vibe of the Year | Queens Park Events Center | ❌ Paid

| Queens Park Events Center | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird (Solo) → ₦10,400 Stage Access → ₦36,150

NFEC Tradefair Fest (Dec 16–18) | Lagos | ✅ Free

December 17

Foodie In Lagos Festival | Encourage Park, Osborne Rd, Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Kids (6–12) → ₦2,000 Early Bird → ₦5,000 Standard → ₦7,500 Squad of Five (Early Bird) → ₦20,000 Squad of Five → ₦35,000

| Encourage Park, Osborne Rd, Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:

December 18

Outchea Lagos | Hard Rock Café, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: GA + Afterparty → £7.20 Afterparty Only → £14.40

| Hard Rock Café, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Chike Detty Love Concert | Landmark Event Centre, VI | ❌ Paid

| Landmark Event Centre, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦50,000 VIP → ₦75,000 Bronze Table → ₦2,000,000 Silver Table → ₦3,000,000 Gold Table → ₦5,000,000

Emmanuel Chapel Christmas Concert | Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid (Sold Out)

| Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid (Sold Out) Motherland Festival (Dec 18–20) | Motherland Grounds, VI | ❌ Paid

| Motherland Grounds, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Experience Pass (Dec 18–19) → Free Obis House G.A (Dec 18) → ₦16,300 Festival Bundle G.A (Ex + Obis House + Concert) → ₦86,500 Concert Pass G.A (Dec 20) → ₦75,700 Squad Concert Pass (4 Tickets) → ₦289,840 Golden Circle VIP (Standing) → ₦107,020 VIP Sitting → ₦161,020 Squad Festival Bundle (4 Tickets) → ₦333,040

Dear Diary (Play) | Osborne Road, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid

| Osborne Road, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Day 1 Pass (Dec 18) → ₦27,100 Day 2 Pass (Dec 19) → ₦27,100 Day 3 Pass (Dec 20) → ₦27,100



December 19

Faaji Friday (Dec 18–20) | Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun | ❌ Paid

| Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦11,440 VIP → ₦43,300 Couple → ₦75,700 Family → ₦140,500 Silver Table Seat → ₦108,100 Gold Table Seat → ₦145,900 Platinum Table Seat → ₦183,700 Silver Table → ₦1,080,100 Gold Table → ₦1,458,100 Platinum Table → ₦1,836,100

Iconic Fest (BNXN) | Landmark Event Centre | ❌ Paid

| Landmark Event Centre | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦35,000 Buy 3 Regular → ₦100,000 VIP → ₦55,000 Buy 3 VIP → ₦150,000

DettyDecfest | Illubirin | ❌ Paid

| Illubirin | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: General Access (Early Bird) → ₦32,500 Golden Circle → ₦162,100 VIP → ₦324,100

Tay Iwar Live | HEREL Play, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid

| HEREL Play, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Student Union → ₦10,900 Early Bird → ₦32,500 General Access → ₦37,900 Meet & Greet + GA → ₦86,500 VIP → ₦108,100 Group of 6 → ₦864,100 Party Crew → ₦1,296,100

Roadblock Rise | Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja | ❌ Paid

| Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: VIP Experience → ₦30,000

Oblivion All Black Party | The Artisan Lounge | ❌ Paid

| The Artisan Lounge | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦10,900



December 20

Stanbic IBTC FUZE Festival 4.0, Carnival Edition| Tafawa Balewa Square | ✅ Free

Registration is required to attend! Register Here

GTCO Food & Drink Holiday Edition (Dec 20–21) | Lagos | ✅ Free

Pam2an x Palmwine Beach Carnival | Voda Beach Club, Lekki | ❌ Paid

| Voda Beach Club, Lekki | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Pre‑Sale → ₦7,500 (Sold Out) First Release → ₦10,000 Stage Access → ₦40,000

Kara Fest | Muri Okunola Park | ₦3,000

| Muri Okunola Park | ₦3,000 Sewa Live in Lagos | Bature Brewery | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦10,000 Regular → ₦15,000 VIP → ₦30,000

| Bature Brewery | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Creatives Hangout | Lagos | ₦3,500

| Lagos | ₦3,500 Freekick Lagos | Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island | ✅ Free

| Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island | ✅ Free Love Fest | Lekki Phase 1 | ❌ Paid

| Lekki Phase 1 | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:

Regular → ₦16,500

VIP → ₦55,000

Table (Group of 20) → ₦550,000

Premium Squad (20 tickets) → Special package

African Fashion Week NG (Dec 20–21) | Lagos | ✅ Free

| Lagos | ✅ Free Mingle with Purpose | Civic Center, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦100,000 Regular Package → ₦150,000 VIP Package → Premium tier

| Civic Center, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Old School R&B Brunch – Lagos | Sol Beach Elegushi | ❌ Paid

| Sol Beach Elegushi | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Single Entry → $15 (+$3.10 fee)

The Family Secret (5PM Show) | The Garden, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid

| The Garden, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦21,700 VIP → ₦43,300 Group of 5 Regular → ₦97,300

Motherland Festival (Main Day) | Motherland Grounds, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Concert Pass G.A → ₦75,700 Squad Concert Pass (4 Tickets) → ₦289,840 Golden Circle VIP (Standing) → ₦107,020 VIP Sitting → ₦161,020 Experience Pass (Dec 18–19) → Free Obis House G.A (Dec 18) → ₦16,300 Festival Bundle G.A (Ex + Obis House + Concert) → ₦86,500 Squad Festival Bundle (4 Tickets) → ₦333,040

| Motherland Grounds, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:

December 21

Street Souk | Lagos | ₦12,500

| Lagos | ₦12,500 Rhythm Unplugged (Rema) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦250,000 (VIP Standing)

| Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦250,000 (VIP Standing) Palmwine Music Festival | Fidelity Ground, Oniru | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: General Admission → ₦25,000 VIP → ₦70,000 Meet & Greet → Premium tier

| Fidelity Ground, Oniru | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: The Bonfire Experience | Lagos | ₦5,000

| Lagos | ₦5,000 Retro Rave | Lagos | ❌ Paid

| Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: General Access → ₦16,300 Group of 3 → ₦43,499 Late Bird → ₦21,700

An Evening with ChefNaz | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Individual → ₦25,000 Dual Experience → ₦45,000

| Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:

December 22

Art Fiesta | Aba | ❌ Paid

| Aba | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: VIP → ₦15,000 Group Ticket (2 VIPs) → ₦25,000

Eko Fiesta 2025 | Lagos | ✅ Free

| Lagos | ✅ Free Flytime Fest (Flavour) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦120,000 (VIP Ticket)

| Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦120,000 (VIP Ticket) Retro Rave | Trib3 Lagos | ❌ Paid

| Trib3 Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: General Access → ₦16,300 Group of 3 → ₦43,499 Late Bird → ₦21,700



December 23

No Turning Back Tour (Gaise) | Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki | ❌ Paid

| Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: General Entry → ₦10,900 Group of 4 → ₦32,800 VIP → ₦81,100 VVIP Group of 8 → ₦2,000,000 VVIP Single → ₦275,000

Flytime Fest (Olamide) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦150,000 (VIP Standing, Early Bird)

| Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦150,000 (VIP Standing, Early Bird) Street Souk | Lagos | ₦12,000

December 24

Flytime Fest (ASAKE) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦300,000 (VIP Standing, Early Bird)

| Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦300,000 (VIP Standing, Early Bird) Magixx Circus | The Freeme Space, Lekki | ₦15,850 (Standard Sapphire)

December 25

Flytime Fest (Davido) | Eko Convention Center | Price: To Be Announced

December 26

Eat Drink Festival (Dec 26–27) | Lagos | ✅ Free

| Lagos | ✅ Free Naija Party Diaspora’s Night | Sinatra Lounge, Ikeja | Price: TB

| Sinatra Lounge, Ikeja | Price: TB Lagos Party Diaspora’s Night | Club Ask, Lekki | ₦19,000

| Club Ask, Lekki | ₦19,000 Kalakuta Queens (Dec 26–Jan 11) | Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid

| Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦25,000 VIP → ₦70,000 VVIP → ₦100,000

Afrobeat Rebellion Exhibit | Eko Bank Pan African Centre | ✅ Fre

December 27

Kizz Daniel Live in Concert | Eko Convention Center | Price: TBA

| Eko Convention Center | Price: TBA The Cavemen Live in Concert | Fidelity Ground, Oniru | ❌ Paid

| Fidelity Ground, Oniru | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦27,100 General Access → ₦43,300 VIP → ₦162,100 Single Seat on Table → ₦324,100 Platinum Table → ₦2,160,100

Hangover | Sinatra, Lagos | Price: Not Available

December 28

Afrodiaspora | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦10,000 Regular → ₦20,000 Table for 5 → ₦1,000,000 Table for 10 → ₦2,000,000 Table for 15 → ₦3,000,000

| Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Events with Reas | Surulere | ₦25,000

| Surulere | ₦25,000 Pepper Soup Festival | Muri Okunola Park | ✅ Free (Registration required)

| Muri Okunola Park | ✅ Free (Registration required) Fireboy DML Live in Concert | Eko Hotel | ❌ Paid

| Eko Hotel | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Spark (GA) → ₦35,000 VIP Early Bird → ₦100,000 Flame (VIP) → ₦130,000 VVIP Table Seat → ₦300,000 Blaze VVIP Table → ₦3,000,000 Blaze Table → ₦4,000,000 Inferno Table → ₦5,000,000 Wildfire Table → ₦10,000,000

One More Time | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦7,500 VIP → ₦15,000 Stage Access → ₦30,000

| Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Splashdown | Voda Beach Club | ❌ Paid

| Voda Beach Club | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Early Bird → ₦10,000 Regular → ₦20,000 Table for 5 → ₦1,000,000 Table for 10 → ₦2,000,000 Table for 15 → ₦3,000,000



December 29

Gabzy Live | Balmoral Event Centre | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦30,000 (Sold Out) EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦40,000 EliteFest Regular → ₦60,000 EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦70,000 EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦100,000 EliteFest VIP → ₦120,000 VVIP → ₦200,000

| Balmoral Event Centre | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories: Elite Festival | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🔗 Registration: @theelite25 🎟 Ticket Categories: EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦30,000 (Sold Out) EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦40,000 EliteFest Regular → ₦60,000 EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦70,000 EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦100,000 EliteFest VIP → ₦120,000 VVIP → ₦200,000

| Lagos | ❌ Paid 🔗 Registration: @theelite25 🎟 Ticket Categories:

December 30

Rewind: A Flash Back Concert | Eko Hotel and Suites | ❌ Paid 🔗 Registration: @rewindconcert

| Eko Hotel and Suites | ❌ Paid 🔗 Registration: @rewindconcert 🎟 Ticket Categories: Regular → ₦10,900 VIP → ₦30,000 VVIP → ₦54,100 Premium Table → ₦1,620,100 Elite Table → ₦3,240,100 Platinum Table → ₦5,400,100



Closing Note