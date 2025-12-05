Detty December 2025: The Ultimate Day‑By‑Day Event Guide- Full List !!

Detty December isn’t just a vibe—it’s a movement. What started as a Lagos‑based party season has become a global cultural phenomenon, drawing thousands of Nigerians abroad and Afrobeat lovers from around the world. From concerts and food festivals to raves, art shows, and religious gatherings, December in Nigeria is now a nonstop celebration of identity, creativity, and connection.
BizWatch Nigeria has curated this day‑by‑day guide to help you navigate the madness. Whether you’re an IJGB (I Just Got Back), a local explorer, or a first‑time visitor, this listicle is your passport to the most exciting month of the year.
December 1–3
No major events scheduled. Use these days to rest, plan, and hydrate.
December 4
- Reboot Camp | Celebr8 Centre HQ, Ogba | ✅ Free
- Art of Lagos | Landmark Event Centre, VI | ✅ Free
December 5
- Christmas With Kaline | Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- ELITE – ₦100,000 → Front‑section seats, private lounge, red carpet access
- PREMIUM – Sold Out → Row 2 seats, excellent stage visibility
- CLASSIC – ₦40,000 → Row 3 and middle‑aisle seats, central focus
- STANDARD – ₦30,000 → Rows 4–8, full stage view
- The Experience Lagos | Tafawa Balewa Square | ✅ Free
- South Social (Dec 5–26) | Lagos | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- ₦10,000 Online → Advance purchase
- ₦13,000 At the Door → Standard entry
- ₦20,000 From 1 AM → Late‑night surcharge
December 6
- Copper Fest | Lagos | ₦3,000
- Networking & End of Year Party | Yaba | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Solo → ₦10,000
- Bestie (2 people) → ₦18,000
- Squad (5 people) → ₦45,000
- Afrobeat Karaoke | Lagos | ₦2,000
- Lagos Pop Up | Ikoyi | ✅ Free
December 7
- Johnny’s Room Live | SystemSpecs HQ, Oniru | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Standard → ₦20,000
- Golden Circle → ₦30,000
- VIP → ₦100,000
- Table → ₦1,500,000
- Table Seat → ₦190,000
- MS DSF & Friends | Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Party People → ₦10,900
- DSF GENG (Cocktail Table) → ₦540,100
- Get Me Lit (Table) → ₦1,080,100
- BIG DSF (Table) → ₦2,160,100
- Deti Gamecon | Lagos | ✅ Fre
December 9
- Shiloh 2025 (Dec 9–14) | Faith Tabernacle, Ota | ✅ Free
December 10
- Product Dive Conference | Landmark Centre, VI | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Elite Access → ₦97,000
- Regular Group of 5 → ₦90,000
- Elite Group of 5 → ₦400,000
- Installment Option → ₦50,000
- Virtual Access → ₦20,000
- Continental Rave Lagos | Dream Plaza | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦5,500
- Standard → ₦8,200
December 12
- The 9‑5 Party | The Tribe Lagos | ❌ Paid (Sold Out)
- Madhouse Drenched | 234lofts Beach Resort | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦9,280
- Stage Access (VIP) → ₦32,500
- Trident (Group of 3) → ₦26,220
- Tide Crew (Group of 3) → ₦41,000
- Osikova Speaks | Elegushi Beach, Lekki | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- High Court → ₦7,500
- Court of Appeal → ₦10,000
December 13
- Keneyblaq Music Comedy Festival | Onikan Stadium | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦10,000
- VIP Booth → ₦3,000,000
- Bella Shmurda & Friends @ AfroVibes Fest | Livespot Enterarium | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- General Access (Early Bird) → ₦32,500
- VIP → ₦162,100
- Symphony of Christmas | Muson Centre | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Classic → ₦10,000
- VIP → ₦20,000
- Children → ₦5,500
- HolidayHaus PopUp Shop | Baywater Park | ✅ Free
December 14
- Lagos Food Fest 5.0 | Muri Okunola Park | ✅ Fre
- Vibes Picnic | Ikeja | ₦10,00
- Treats from the Streets | Lagos Continental Hotel | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Gold → ₦225,000
- Diamond → ₦168,750
- Runaway Heist on Broadway | Landmark Centre | ❌ Paid \
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Lane → ₦25,000
- Diamond → ₦100,000
- Circle → ₦50,000
- Street Food Festival | Ikoyi Crescent | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Children → Free
- Single Entry → ₦5,000
- Group of 4 → ₦18,000
- Entry + Prosecco → ₦59,000
- Kortyard Concert | Bature Brewery, VI | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird (Single) → ₦12,000
- Early Bird (Couple) → ₦20,000
- VIP → ₦35,000
- Group of 7 (VIP) → ₦60,000
December 15
- Afrocan Fest 2025 (Dec 15–25) | Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Single Class Pass → ₦3,500
- Day Pass → ₦10,000
- Festival Pass (all 6 days) → ₦60,000
- What a Feeling | Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, VI | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Rockstar (General Access) → ₦35,000
- Legend Earlybird (Platform Access + perks) → ₦100,000
- Riddim Table (8 standing) → ₦750,000
- You Table (8 seated + drinks) → ₦2,000,000
December 16
- The Vibe of the Year | Queens Park Events Center | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird (Solo) → ₦10,400
- Stage Access → ₦36,150
- NFEC Tradefair Fest (Dec 16–18) | Lagos | ✅ Free
December 17
- Foodie In Lagos Festival | Encourage Park, Osborne Rd, Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Kids (6–12) → ₦2,000
- Early Bird → ₦5,000
- Standard → ₦7,500
- Squad of Five (Early Bird) → ₦20,000
- Squad of Five → ₦35,000
December 18
- Outchea Lagos | Hard Rock Café, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- GA + Afterparty → £7.20
- Afterparty Only → £14.40
- Chike Detty Love Concert | Landmark Event Centre, VI | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦50,000
- VIP → ₦75,000
- Bronze Table → ₦2,000,000
- Silver Table → ₦3,000,000
- Gold Table → ₦5,000,000
- Emmanuel Chapel Christmas Concert | Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid (Sold Out)
- Motherland Festival (Dec 18–20) | Motherland Grounds, VI | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Experience Pass (Dec 18–19) → Free
- Obis House G.A (Dec 18) → ₦16,300
- Festival Bundle G.A (Ex + Obis House + Concert) → ₦86,500
- Concert Pass G.A (Dec 20) → ₦75,700
- Squad Concert Pass (4 Tickets) → ₦289,840
- Golden Circle VIP (Standing) → ₦107,020
- VIP Sitting → ₦161,020
- Squad Festival Bundle (4 Tickets) → ₦333,040
- Dear Diary (Play) | Osborne Road, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Day 1 Pass (Dec 18) → ₦27,100
- Day 2 Pass (Dec 19) → ₦27,100
- Day 3 Pass (Dec 20) → ₦27,100
December 19
- Faaji Friday (Dec 18–20) | Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦11,440
- VIP → ₦43,300
- Couple → ₦75,700
- Family → ₦140,500
- Silver Table Seat → ₦108,100
- Gold Table Seat → ₦145,900
- Platinum Table Seat → ₦183,700
- Silver Table → ₦1,080,100
- Gold Table → ₦1,458,100
- Platinum Table → ₦1,836,100
- Iconic Fest (BNXN) | Landmark Event Centre | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦35,000
- Buy 3 Regular → ₦100,000
- VIP → ₦55,000
- Buy 3 VIP → ₦150,000
- DettyDecfest | Illubirin | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- General Access (Early Bird) → ₦32,500
- Golden Circle → ₦162,100
- VIP → ₦324,100
- Tay Iwar Live | HEREL Play, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Student Union → ₦10,900
- Early Bird → ₦32,500
- General Access → ₦37,900
- Meet & Greet + GA → ₦86,500
- VIP → ₦108,100
- Group of 6 → ₦864,100
- Party Crew → ₦1,296,100
- Roadblock Rise | Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- VIP Experience → ₦30,000
- Oblivion All Black Party | The Artisan Lounge | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦10,900
December 20
Stanbic IBTC FUZE Festival 4.0, Carnival Edition| Tafawa Balewa Square | ✅ Free
Registration is required to attend! Register Here
GTCO Food & Drink Holiday Edition (Dec 20–21) | Lagos | ✅ Free
- Pam2an x Palmwine Beach Carnival | Voda Beach Club, Lekki | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Pre‑Sale → ₦7,500 (Sold Out)
- First Release → ₦10,000
- Stage Access → ₦40,000
- Kara Fest | Muri Okunola Park | ₦3,000
- Sewa Live in Lagos | Bature Brewery | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦10,000
- Regular → ₦15,000
- VIP → ₦30,000
- Creatives Hangout | Lagos | ₦3,500
- Freekick Lagos | Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island | ✅ Free
- Love Fest | Lekki Phase 1 | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦16,500
- VIP → ₦55,000
- Table (Group of 20) → ₦550,000
- Premium Squad (20 tickets) → Special package
- African Fashion Week NG (Dec 20–21) | Lagos | ✅ Free
- Mingle with Purpose | Civic Center, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦100,000
- Regular Package → ₦150,000
- VIP Package → Premium tier
- Old School R&B Brunch – Lagos | Sol Beach Elegushi | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Single Entry → $15 (+$3.10 fee)
- The Family Secret (5PM Show) | The Garden, Ikoyi | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦21,700
- VIP → ₦43,300
- Group of 5 Regular → ₦97,300
- Motherland Festival (Main Day) | Motherland Grounds, VI | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Concert Pass G.A → ₦75,700
- Squad Concert Pass (4 Tickets) → ₦289,840
- Golden Circle VIP (Standing) → ₦107,020
- VIP Sitting → ₦161,020
- Experience Pass (Dec 18–19) → Free
- Obis House G.A (Dec 18) → ₦16,300
- Festival Bundle G.A (Ex + Obis House + Concert) → ₦86,500
- Squad Festival Bundle (4 Tickets) → ₦333,040
December 21
- Street Souk | Lagos | ₦12,500
- Rhythm Unplugged (Rema) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦250,000 (VIP Standing)
- Palmwine Music Festival | Fidelity Ground, Oniru | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- General Admission → ₦25,000
- VIP → ₦70,000
- Meet & Greet → Premium tier
- The Bonfire Experience | Lagos | ₦5,000
- Retro Rave | Lagos | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- General Access → ₦16,300
- Group of 3 → ₦43,499
- Late Bird → ₦21,700
- An Evening with ChefNaz | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Individual → ₦25,000
- Dual Experience → ₦45,000
December 22
- Art Fiesta | Aba | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- VIP → ₦15,000
- Group Ticket (2 VIPs) → ₦25,000
- Eko Fiesta 2025 | Lagos | ✅ Free
- Flytime Fest (Flavour) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦120,000 (VIP Ticket)
- Retro Rave | Trib3 Lagos | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- General Access → ₦16,300
- Group of 3 → ₦43,499
- Late Bird → ₦21,700
December 23
- No Turning Back Tour (Gaise) | Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- General Entry → ₦10,900
- Group of 4 → ₦32,800
- VIP → ₦81,100
- VVIP Group of 8 → ₦2,000,000
- VVIP Single → ₦275,000
- Flytime Fest (Olamide) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦150,000 (VIP Standing, Early Bird)
- Street Souk | Lagos | ₦12,000
December 24
- Flytime Fest (ASAKE) | Eko Hotel & Suites | ₦300,000 (VIP Standing, Early Bird)
- Magixx Circus | The Freeme Space, Lekki | ₦15,850 (Standard Sapphire)
December 25
- Flytime Fest (Davido) | Eko Convention Center | Price: To Be Announced
December 26
- Eat Drink Festival (Dec 26–27) | Lagos | ✅ Free
- Naija Party Diaspora’s Night | Sinatra Lounge, Ikeja | Price: TB
- Lagos Party Diaspora’s Night | Club Ask, Lekki | ₦19,000
- Kalakuta Queens (Dec 26–Jan 11) | Terra Kulture | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦25,000
- VIP → ₦70,000
- VVIP → ₦100,000
- Afrobeat Rebellion Exhibit | Eko Bank Pan African Centre | ✅ Fre
December 27
- Kizz Daniel Live in Concert | Eko Convention Center | Price: TBA
- The Cavemen Live in Concert | Fidelity Ground, Oniru | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦27,100
- General Access → ₦43,300
- VIP → ₦162,100
- Single Seat on Table → ₦324,100
- Platinum Table → ₦2,160,100
- Hangover | Sinatra, Lagos | Price: Not Available
December 28
- Afrodiaspora | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦10,000
- Regular → ₦20,000
- Table for 5 → ₦1,000,000
- Table for 10 → ₦2,000,000
- Table for 15 → ₦3,000,000
- Events with Reas | Surulere | ₦25,000
- Pepper Soup Festival | Muri Okunola Park | ✅ Free (Registration required)
- Fireboy DML Live in Concert | Eko Hotel | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Spark (GA) → ₦35,000
- VIP Early Bird → ₦100,000
- Flame (VIP) → ₦130,000
- VVIP Table Seat → ₦300,000
- Blaze VVIP Table → ₦3,000,000
- Blaze Table → ₦4,000,000
- Inferno Table → ₦5,000,000
- Wildfire Table → ₦10,000,000
- One More Time | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦7,500
- VIP → ₦15,000
- Stage Access → ₦30,000
- Splashdown | Voda Beach Club | ❌ Paid
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Early Bird → ₦10,000
- Regular → ₦20,000
- Table for 5 → ₦1,000,000
- Table for 10 → ₦2,000,000
- Table for 15 → ₦3,000,000
December 29
- Gabzy Live | Balmoral Event Centre | ❌ Paid 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦30,000 (Sold Out)
- EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦40,000
- EliteFest Regular → ₦60,000
- EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦70,000
- EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦100,000
- EliteFest VIP → ₦120,000
- VVIP → ₦200,000
- Elite Festival | Lagos | ❌ Paid 🔗 Registration: @theelite25 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦30,000 (Sold Out)
- EliteFest Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦40,000
- EliteFest Regular → ₦60,000
- EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 1 → ₦70,000
- EliteFest VIP Early Bird – Wave 2 → ₦100,000
- EliteFest VIP → ₦120,000
- VVIP → ₦200,000
December 30
- Rewind: A Flash Back Concert | Eko Hotel and Suites | ❌ Paid 🔗 Registration: @rewindconcert
- 🎟 Ticket Categories:
- Regular → ₦10,900
- VIP → ₦30,000
- VVIP → ₦54,100
- Premium Table → ₦1,620,100
- Elite Table → ₦3,240,100
- Platinum Table → ₦5,400,100
Closing Note
- Detty December 2025 is packed with concerts, food festivals, art shows, raves, and cultural experiences. Whether you’re chasing Afrobeat nights, foodie adventures, or fashion showcases, Lagos is the place to be this December.