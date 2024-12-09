ALL DETTY DECEMBER EVENTS HAPPENING THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON IN NIGERIA

December is that time of year when the entire country seems to come alive with an explosion of energy, music, and celebrations. Nigeria has long been known for its vibrant, one-of-a-kind festive atmosphere, and this year is no exception. If you’re looking to make the most of your holidays, then buckle up, because Detty December is here to deliver a whirlwind of events that will have you dancing, laughing, and living your best life. From chart-topping concerts to unforgettable cultural festivals, this month is packed with electrifying events that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Here’s a breakdown of the hottest events you should add to your calendar this Detty December:

Rema’s “Rave & Roses” Concert Tour: A Global Superstar in Your Backyard

Dates & Venues : December 15 (Eagle Square, Abuja) & December 22 (Eko Atlantic, Lagos)

: December 15 (Eagle Square, Abuja) & December 22 (Eko Atlantic, Lagos) Headline Act : Rema

: Rema Sponsors : Pepsi, Hennessy

: Pepsi, Hennessy Highlights: The moment has arrived. Rema, Nigeria’s global sensation, is bringing his smash hits straight to Abuja and Lagos, and trust us, you don’t want to miss it. After touring the world with Calm Down and taking over charts everywhere, he’s ready to turn up the heat at two of Nigeria’s biggest venues. Expect to hear your favorites like Holiday, Dumebi, and of course, Calm Down. Whether you’re in the capital city or Lagos, this is bound to be a night of non-stop energy. So, get your tickets before they vanish faster than you can say “rema-dance”!

NasBoi Live in Concert: Comedy Meets Music at Wave Beach

Date : December 14, 2024

: December 14, 2024 Venue : Wave Beach, Lagos

: Wave Beach, Lagos Highlights: Calling all lovers of laughter and good vibes—NasBoi is bringing the house down at Lagos’ Wave Beach. This isn’t your typical concert. NasBoi’s show promises to combine his signature comedic genius with musical performances, making it a truly unique experience. If you like to laugh while grooving to great music, this one’s for you!

Llona’s “Homeless Live Experience”: Soulful Vibes at Terra Kulture

Date : December 12, 2024

: December 12, 2024 Venue : Terra Kulture, Lagos

: Terra Kulture, Lagos Highlights: Llona takes the stage for an intimate, soul-soothing experience that will melt your heart. Known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, this live performance is set to leave an indelible mark on your heart. It’s more than just a concert—it’s an emotional journey that celebrates the power of music. Prepare to be transported into a world of rhythm and reflection.

Victony Live in Lagos: Afrobeat Meets Hip-Hop at Oniru

Date : December 20, 2024

: December 20, 2024 Venue : Oniru, Victoria Island

: Oniru, Victoria Island Headline Act : Victony

: Victony Sponsors : Hennessy, Ciroc

: Hennessy, Ciroc Highlights: The rising star, Victony, is set to light up Lagos with his soulful voice and electrifying presence. From chart-toppers like Soweto to his recent success with the Outlaw album, Victony is a must-see this December. This is his homecoming show, and he’s bringing the heat. Expect a night full of Afrobeat beats, smooth hip-hop flows, and collaborations with some of Nigeria’s top artists. Get ready to dance, sing, and vibe the night away.

Stanbic IBTC Fuze Festival: Music, Fashion, Food, and Fun

Date : December 21, 2024

: December 21, 2024 Venue : Livespot Entertarium, Lekki

: Livespot Entertarium, Lekki Highlights: If you’ve got a passion for fashion, music, and food, then the Stanbic IBTC Fuze Festival is the event of the year. It’s not just a festival; it’s a cultural experience. Expect a lineup of the hottest Nigerian artists, a food scene that will make your mouth water, and fashion moments that are Instagram-ready. This festival promises to showcase the best of Nigerian creativity, and you’ll want to be there to witness it firsthand.

Flytime Festival 2024: A Stellar Lineup for an Unforgettable Christmas

Dates : December 22–25, 2024

: December 22–25, 2024 Venue : Eko Convention Center, Lagos

: Eko Convention Center, Lagos Highlights: Flytime Fest is back, and this year marks its 20th anniversary! This four-day extravaganza kicks off with the legendary Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, featuring some of the biggest names in Nigerian music. From Davido to Ayra Starr, and the rap king himself, Olamide, this festival is the perfect way to immerse yourself in Nigeria’s finest musical talent. If you’ve got a thing for big crowds, high-energy performances, and unforgettable moments, Flytime Fest will deliver just that.

Calabar Carnival: Africa’s Largest Street Party

Date : December 26, 2024

: December 26, 2024 Location : Calabar, Cross River State

: Calabar, Cross River State Highlights: It’s time to immerse yourself in the full Nigerian experience at the Calabar Carnival. Africa’s biggest street party promises a dazzling array of parades, music, and dance, with surprises at every corner. Whether you’re watching the floats roll by or joining the crowd in a jubilant dance, the Calabar Carnival is the ultimate celebration of Nigerian culture and spirit. This is a festival that everyone should experience at least once.

Lagos Countdown to 2025: New Year’s Eve Like No Other

Dates : December 29, 2024–January 1, 2025

: December 29, 2024–January 1, 2025 Locations : Various venues across Lagos

: Various venues across Lagos Highlights: Lagos Countdown is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and for good reason. This massive celebration features jaw-dropping performances from some of Nigeria’s top artists, a dazzling fireworks display, and a crowd of thousands. It’s the ultimate way to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with a bang. This is where the magic happens, and you don’t want to miss it.

Firewood Jollof Festival: A Feast for the Senses

Dates : December 5–20, 2024

: December 5–20, 2024 Venues : National Theatre, Lagos and other locations

: National Theatre, Lagos and other locations Highlights: Jollof rice lovers, get ready to indulge! The Firewood Jollof Festival celebrates Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage with live music, food, and entertainment. Picture this: delicious Jollof rice, sizzling grills, and your favorite artists creating the ultimate food-and-music experience. You’ll find yourself dancing with a plate of food in hand, and trust us, you won’t be alone.

Cavemen Live in Lagos: Highlife at Its Best

Date : December 27, 2024

: December 27, 2024 Venue : Muri Okunola Park, Lagos

: Muri Okunola Park, Lagos Highlights: The Cavemen, Nigeria’s highlife duo, are set to grace the stage for an unforgettable evening. With their smooth sounds and incredible musical talent, the Cavemen are sure to make this show one for the books. Get ready for an evening of live music that will transport you to a time when highlife music ruled the airwaves.

Zlatan’s “Zanku to the World” Experience: Dance the Night Away

Date : December 19, 2024

: December 19, 2024 Venue : Queens Park, Lagos

: Queens Park, Lagos Highlights: The man behind Zanku and Legwork is bringing the heat to Lagos with a performance that promises to have you dancing till dawn. Zlatan’s show is not just about music—it’s a full-on dance experience. Get ready for an electrifying night of rap, dance moves, and infectious energy.

Plan Your Detty December

This December, Nigeria becomes a vibrant epicenter of celebration, music, and culture. Whether you’re a fan of concerts, festivals, or culinary experiences, there’s something in store for everyone. Start planning now, grab your tickets, and get ready to make this festive season truly unforgettable!

With such an exciting lineup, Nigeria’s Detty December is set to deliver a holiday experience like no other. From star-studded concerts to lively festivals and mouthwatering food events, this month has it all. So, mark those calendars and secure your tickets!