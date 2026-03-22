Delta police arrest 11 more suspects over alleged Ozoro festival assaults

KEY POINTS

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 11 additional suspects in connection with the alleged sexual assaults in Ozoro community.

The latest crackdown brings the total number of suspects in custody to 15 as of Saturday.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aina Adeshina, directed a special assignment team to analyze video evidence to identify the perpetrators.

Police Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, clarified that the “criminal acts” were an exploitation of the event and do not represent legitimate Ozoro cultural practices.

MAIN STORY

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of eleven additional suspects linked to Thursday’s alleged sexual assault during the Alue-Do-Festival in the Ozoro community. The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba.

This follows a high-level directive from the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aina Adeshina, who ordered a detailed probe into the disturbing reports emanating from Oramudu Quarters in Ozoro.

The Commissioner’s Special Assignment Team reportedly utilized forensic video analysis and ground intelligence to track down the suspects. Edafe identified some of the arrested individuals as Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, and Evidence Oguname, along with six others whose names are yet to be fully processed. These arrests bring the total count of those in custody to 15, marking a significant breakthrough since the Federal Government’s order for immediate prosecution was issued on Friday.

Preliminary findings by the police indicate that criminal elements took advantage of the “Festival of Fertility” to perpetrate acts of sexual violence. SP Edafe was categorical in distancing the community’s heritage from the crimes, stating that these acts were “not representative of any legitimate cultural practice of the Ozoro community.” He reassured the public that the Command is determined to identify every person involved to ensure they face the full weight of the law.

THE ISSUES

The core issue has shifted from a general outcry to a forensic criminal investigation. The use of “video evidence” suggests that the viral social media footage is being used as a primary tool for identification, leaving little room for suspects to deny involvement. Additionally, the police’s explicit statement that these crimes are not cultural serves to strip away any traditional “immunity” the suspects might have hoped for, aligning the local investigation with the national mandate of the VAPP Act.

WHAT’S NEXT

Identification Parades: Victims and witnesses are being urged to come forward to identify the 15 suspects currently in custody to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

Victims and witnesses are being urged to come forward to identify the 15 suspects currently in custody to strengthen the prosecution’s case. Further Crackdown: Police intelligence suggest more individuals seen in the viral videos are still at large; additional raids in Isoko North are expected over the weekend.

Police intelligence suggest more individuals seen in the viral videos are still at large; additional raids in Isoko North are expected over the weekend. Judicial Process: The Ministry of Justice is expected to receive the case files early next week for the formal commencement of prosecution in a high-profile “deterrent” trial.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Operatives analysed video evidence and intelligence, leading to the arrest of eleven additional suspects,” stated SP Bright Edafe .

. “These acts were not representative of any legitimate cultural practice of the Ozoro community,” the Police Spokesperson clarified.

clarified. “The Commissioner… is determined that all involved will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted,” the statement added.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the “Culture Defense” has officially failed. By arresting 15 people based on video evidence and explicitly labeling them “criminal elements,” the Delta Police Command is making it clear that the Alue-Do-Festival will no longer serve as a shadow for sexual violence.