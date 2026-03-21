FG orders arrest and prosecution over alleged sexual assaults at Ozoro festival

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals linked to alleged sexual assaults during a local festival in Ozoro, Delta State.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, issued the directive following viral videos of the Alue-Do-Festival (Festival of Fertility).

The Minister emphasized that no cultural or traditional practice justifies sexual violence or harassment.

The Ministry is collaborating with the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs to provide medical, legal, and psychosocial support to the victims.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of alleged sexual assault linked to a local festival in the Ozoro community of Delta State. Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, gave the directive in a statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Danbazau, on Friday in Abuja.

This action followed a video that went viral on social media on Thursday, alleging multiple incidences of sexual assault during the Alue-Do-Festival, traditionally regarded as the “Festival of Fertility” in Ozoro Kingdom.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed deep concern over reports that women were subjected to sexual assault and harassment during the festivities in the Isoko North Local Government Area. While commending the swift response of the Delta State Police Command, she called for a transparent and accelerated investigation to ensure all persons implicated are identified and brought to justice without delay.

She described the incidents as disturbing and contrary to human dignity, noting that the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) provides clear protections against such offenses.

“No cultural or traditional practice can justify or excuse sexual violence in any form,” the Minister stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and dignity of women and girls. She added that sexual assault remains a serious criminal offense that must be thoroughly investigated, with all perpetrators held fully accountable under the law. To prevent a recurrence, the Ministry intends to intensify engagement with traditional leaders and community stakeholders to address harmful norms that may facilitate such violence.

THE ISSUES

The primary issue highlighted is the conflict between traditional rites and modern legal protections. While the Alue-Do-Festival is a long-standing cultural event in the Ozoro Kingdom, the Minister clarified that the VAPP Act and the Nigerian Constitution override any traditional justification for non-consensual sexual acts. Furthermore, the viral nature of the evidence on social media has put immense pressure on law enforcement to prove that “fertility” rituals do not grant immunity from prosecution for sexual crimes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“No cultural or traditional practice can justify or excuse sexual violence in any form,” stated Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim .

. “The incidents are disturbing, unacceptable and contrary to human dignity and the rule of law,” the Minister added.

added. “Perpetrators must be held fully accountable under the law,” emphasized Ahmed Danbazau in the official statement.

WHAT’S NEXT

Police Investigation: The Delta State Police Command is expected to provide a status update on the identification of the men seen in the viral footage within the next 48 hours.

The Delta State Police Command is expected to provide a status update on the identification of the men seen in the viral footage within the next 48 hours. Victim Support: The Ministry will strengthen collaboration with state authorities to provide immediate psychosocial care and medical attention to the affected women.

The Ministry will strengthen collaboration with state authorities to provide immediate psychosocial care and medical attention to the affected women. Community Dialogue: High-level meetings between the Ministry of Women Affairs and the traditional leadership of Ozoro Kingdom are anticipated to redefine the boundaries of the festival for future celebrations.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Federal Government is drawing a hard line between “culture” and “crime.” By invoking the VAPP Act against the Ozoro festival perpetrators, the Ministry of Women Affairs is sending a clear signal to traditional institutions across Nigeria that “fertility” festivals will no longer be a legal shield for sexual assault.