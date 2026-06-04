T2 CEO identifies market access and scale as Africa’s primary innovation bottlenecks

Key points

T2 Chief Executive Officer Obafemi Banigbe stated that Africa’s primary hurdle is not a shortage of talent, but restricted access to markets, opportunities, and scale.

Banigbe delivered his keynote address at the Omniverse Africa Summit 3.0 in Lagos, which was themed around connected futures and impactful synergy.

The tech executive emphasized that while the continent produces innovative ideas, many entrepreneurs face difficulties commercializing and expanding past local borders.

Connectivity must be re-imagined as a tool for economic inclusion and empowerment rather than just physical technology infrastructure.

The future of African economic competitiveness relies on moving away from isolated successes toward collaborative ecosystem partnerships.

Main Story

The primary obstacle hindering African advancement is not a scarcity of human talent, but rather restricted entry into broader markets, a lack of commercial opportunities, and the inability to achieve scale.

The Chief Executive Officer of T2, Mr. Obafemi Banigbe, shared this perspective during his keynote address at the Omniverse Africa Summit 3.0 in Lagos. Speaking on the event’s theme, “Connected Future: Synergy for Impact,” Banigbe observed that while the continent regularly generates inventive solutions and entrepreneurial drive, a substantial number of local innovators encounter steep hurdles when trying to monetize their concepts or expand beyond their immediate territories.

Young Africans have consistently shown a strong capacity to establish enterprises and resolve complicated difficulties, even when operating within resource-limited environments. This innovative momentum is already highly visible across various sectors, including telecommunications, financial technology, digital commerce, and mobile-driven utilities tailored to fix specific domestic needs.

Looking forward, Banigbe pointed out that the continent needs to transition from merely consuming global goods to actively shaping international advancements, shifting its economic focus away from simply trading raw commodities toward exporting sophisticated concepts, proprietary technologies, and competitive global products.

Furthermore, ongoing shifts in international trade, geopolitical realignments, and technological transformations offer new openings for African nations, whose history of solving problems with minimal resources gives them a unique edge in designing highly practical solutions.

Turning to the subject of digital access, Banigbe remarked that public discourse frequently centers heavily on physical assets like fiber-optic cables, cellular towers, satellites, and hardware, while missing the deeper socioeconomic transformation these tools provide. True connectivity serves as a foundational ecosystem that generates fresh options, deepens social integration, and drives wider economic involvement.

This digital framework is what allows business owners to connect with consumer bases, enables agricultural workers to track shifting market values, and opens up academic pathways for students that were historically completely inaccessible. Ultimately, the continent’s future market strength will hinge on building far tighter alliances among state actors, private enterprises, financial backers, academic centers, and tech hubs, as the era of independent achievements gives way to shared ecosystem triumphs.

The Issues

Transitioning African innovators from local service providers into globally competitive exporters of technology and ideas.

Shifting the public perception of connectivity from basic hardware infrastructure to a tool for broad economic empowerment.

Breaking down isolated institutional operational silos to build integrated regional innovation networks.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the fundamental structural barrier that prevents local entrepreneurs from achieving global commercial success, Mr Obafemi Banigbe said: “The challenge in Africa is not because we do not have talent. The challenge is that many talented people do not have access to markets and opportunities to scale,”

Challenging the current generation of African leaders and innovators to take up a primary role in global technological development, Banigbe asked: “Our generation must answer a critical question: can Africa move from being a consumer of the future to becoming one of the architects of the future?”

Asserting that the continent has already moved past the stage of seeking external validation to build internal solutions, he stated: “Africa is no longer waiting for permission to innovate. Africa is already innovating,”

Redefining digital infrastructure based on its social impact rather than its engineering specifications, Banigbe noted: “Connectivity is not fundamentally about technology. Connectivity is about the possibilities it delivers and the opportunities it creates for people,”

Declaring an end to independent business strategies in favor of shared regional growth frameworks, he concluded: “The age of isolated success is ending. The age of ecosystem success has begun,”

What’s Next

Stakeholders across African innovation hubs will need to prioritize collaborative frameworks to drive long-term development and investment.

Tech ecosystem actors will look to leverage shifting global trade patterns and technological disruptions to scale local solutions internationally.

Public and private sectors will face pressure to design platforms that better link farmers, students, and entrepreneurs to open market opportunities.

Bottom Line

T2 CEO Obafemi Banigbe argued at the Omniverse Africa Summit 3.0 that Africa’s real challenge is market access and scale rather than a lack of talent, calling for the continent to transition from technology consumers to global architects through connected, collaborative ecosystems.