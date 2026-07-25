D’banj becomes first Nigerian artist to ring London Stock Exchange closing bell

Key points

D’banj becomes the first Nigerian artist to ring the London Stock Exchange’s closing bell.

The ceremony formed part of activities marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal African Society.

The singer described the event as a historic milestone for African representation.

The London Stock Exchange uses its opening and closing bell ceremonies to mark significant corporate and institutional milestones.

Main story

Nigerian music star, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has become the first Nigerian artist to ring the closing bell at the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The singer disclosed the development in a post on his verified X account on Friday, describing the occasion as a historic moment.

According to D’banj, he was invited to participate in the ceremony as part of activities commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Royal African Society in London.

He also shared photographs from the event.

“On Wednesday 22nd of July, history was made. I was invited to the London Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell as we celebrate the 125 years of the Royal African Society,” he wrote.

D’banj said the ceremony brought together prominent African leaders and business figures, including the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, and President of Afreximbank and Second Patron of the Royal African Society, Prof. Benedict Oramah.

The London Stock Exchange hosts Market Open and Market Close ceremonies to commemorate major corporate milestones, company listings, anniversaries and other significant institutional events.

The Royal African Society, founded in 1901, is one of the United Kingdom’s oldest organisations dedicated to promoting understanding of Africa through culture, education, business and public policy.

The issues

The invitation reflects the growing influence of African creative industries on global platforms. Beyond music, Nigerian artists are increasingly participating in international business, investment and cultural events, highlighting the expanding intersection between Africa’s creative economy and global capital markets.

What’s being said

“On Wednesday 22nd of July, history was made. I was invited to the London Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell as we celebrate the 125 years of the Royal African Society.” — D’banj.

What’s next

The recognition adds to the international visibility of Nigerian music and may encourage greater collaboration between Africa’s creative industries and global business institutions.

Bottom line

D’banj’s appearance at the London Stock Exchange was more than a ceremonial honour. It reflects the growing global recognition of Nigerian cultural figures and the increasing role of Africa’s creative economy in international conversations that extend beyond entertainment.