Day 35: Flora, Oyin and Temi Nkem clash after live show – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Key Points

Flora and Oyin confronted Temi Nkem after the fifth live eviction show.

The confrontation followed Temi Nkem’s description of Flora and Oyin as the “local birds” she had referred to during her conversation with Ebuka.

Flora and Oyin took offence at the description and demanded an explanation from Temi Nkem.

The disagreement quickly became heated and personal.

The housemates argued over identity, how they speak and the perception of “London English”.

The confrontation added to the growing tensions and divisions inside the Show Ya Sef house.

The clash came shortly after Sultex and Goddessa were evicted from the competition.

Main Story

Tension erupted in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house after Sunday night’s live eviction show as Flora, Oyin and Temi Nkem became involved in a heated confrontation over comments made during the live broadcast, The disagreement followed Temi Nkem’s appearance on the hot seat with Ebuka, where she was asked to identify the two housemates she had previously referred to as “local birds”.

Temi Nkem named Flora and Oyin, The comment immediately became a source of tension after the live show, with Flora and Oyin confronting Temi Nkem and demanding an explanation for why she had described them that way, According to Africa Magic, the disagreement quickly became personal, with the three housemates exchanging heated words over identity and the way they speak. The argument also touched on the issue of speaking “London English”, further escalating the confrontation.

Neither side appeared willing to back down as the discussion intensified. Flora and Oyin made it clear that they were unhappy with Temi Nkem’s description, while Temi Nkem stood her ground during the confrontation, The clash came after an already dramatic live show that saw Sultex and Goddessa leave the Show Ya Sef house. The live show had also featured Ebuka questioning Temi Nkem about her earlier comments and asking her to identify the housemates she considered “local”.

The Issues

At the centre of the dispute was Temi Nkem’s use of the phrase “local birds” to describe Flora and Oyin, While the phrase had been introduced during the live show, its consequences continued after the broadcast as the two housemates sought clarification from Temi Nkem, The argument also exposed deeper differences between the housemates over identity, communication and social presentation.

The reference to “London English” added another dimension to the disagreement, with the housemates questioning one another over how they speak and how they perceive themselves in relation to others, The confrontation is another indication of the increasingly divided atmosphere inside the house as alliances, friendships and rivalries continue to change.

What’s Being Said

Temi Nkem had earlier identified Flora and Oyin when Ebuka asked her who she meant by “the two local birds”, Her comments were subsequently challenged by the two housemates after the live show, Africa Magic described the confrontation as one that quickly became personal, with neither side backing down as the exchange escalated., The disagreement follows several other confrontations in the house, including tensions involving Tram, Sheba, Nomy, Goddessa and other housemates.

What’s Next

The fallout from the confrontation could have an impact on relationships and alliances as the housemates move into another week of competition, With Sultex and Goddessa already evicted, the remaining housemates must now deal with a new round of nominations and the consequences of the latest disputes.

The growing tension between Flora, Oyin and Temi Nkem could also become another storyline to watch as the competition progresses, The house is already experiencing significant changes in its alliances, with several contestants openly questioning the motives and loyalties of others.

Bottom Line

The clash between Flora, Oyin and Temi Nkem has added another layer of drama to an already turbulent week in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house, What began with Temi Nkem’s “local birds” comment during the live show escalated into a heated confrontation after the broadcast, exposing deeper disagreements over identity, language and perception, With tensions rising and alliances shifting, the confrontation could have consequences for the relationships and strategies of all three housemates as the competition moves into its next stage.