Day 36: Abi clashes with Flora and Nomy – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Key Points

Abi clashed with Flora and Nomy during Day 36 in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house.

The disagreements added to the growing tension among the housemates following the fifth Live Show.

Abi has continued to find herself involved in several disagreements as relationships and alliances shift inside the house.

Flora has increasingly become involved in confrontations with other housemates following her clash with Temi Nkem and Oyin.

Nomy has also been at the centre of conversations and disagreements involving several housemates.

The latest clashes come as the housemates prepare for another round of nominations and the consequences of the new game twists.

Main Story

Tension continued to build inside the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house on Day 36 as Abi found herself at odds with Flora and Nomy, The disagreements came shortly after a dramatic Live Show that saw Sultex and Goddessa evicted from the competition and Temi Nkem, Flora and Oyin clash over comments made during the live broadcast.

With the number of housemates gradually decreasing, relationships inside the house have become increasingly complicated, with disagreements over behaviour, friendships, alliances and individual game strategies becoming more frequent, Abi’s clashes with Flora and Nomy added another layer to the developing tensions as the housemates adjusted to the aftermath of the latest eviction, The atmosphere inside the house has already been tense, with several housemates questioning one another’s intentions and accusing others of being fake or playing strategic games.

The Issues

The growing disagreements among the housemates reflect the pressure created by the competition and the changing dynamics following each eviction, Flora has recently found herself at the centre of several confrontations. Her disagreement with Temi Nkem and Oyin after the Live Show had already highlighted tensions surrounding comments about her personality and identity.

Nomy has also become increasingly involved in conversations concerning relationships and strategy. Earlier in the week, Tram discussed his heart-to-heart conversation with Nomy with Keivo and Oyin, saying that the two of them had resolved their differences and shared similar personalities.

Abi, meanwhile, has continued to maintain relationships with different groups in the house, making her position increasingly important as alliances shift, The clashes demonstrate how quickly ordinary disagreements can develop into larger conflicts when housemates are living together under constant competition and scrutiny.

What’s Being Said

The latest disagreements have added to a pattern of tension that has emerged throughout the week, Housemates have openly discussed issues including fake friendships, strategy, food, participation in tasks and the behaviour of other contestants. During Day 33, for instance, Sheba and Goddessa discussed their concerns about some housemates’ commitment to tasks and questioned whether certain contestants were taking the competition seriously.

Tram also became involved in a separate confrontation with Yusuf and Araga, while another disagreement broke out in the kitchen over food., These incidents point to an increasingly volatile atmosphere as the housemates become more aware that every interaction could affect their chances of remaining in the competition.

What’s Next

Attention now turns to the next nomination process and how the latest disagreements could influence voting decisions inside the house, The incoming Head of House will also operate without veto power over the nomination process, meaning the usual protection associated with the position has been reduced.

The outcome of the Gambit twist will also add another element of uncertainty, with viewers deciding whether one or both Gambit housemates, Flora and Aikou, should be released to compete for the prize money, As alliances continue to shift, the relationships between Abi, Flora and Nomy will be worth watching in the coming days.

Bottom Line

Abi’s clashes with Flora and Nomy add to an increasingly tense period inside the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house, Following two evictions, several confrontations and major changes to the game’s power structure, the remaining housemates are under growing pressure to protect their positions, With nominations approaching and alliances constantly changing, disagreements such as these could have consequences far beyond the immediate arguments.